For International Women’s Day 2026, Nutrify chose to go beyond celebration and create something meaningful through the #INominateHerWithNutrify challenge. It was their way of shining a light on women, Nutrify Embodies IWD 2026 Theme #GiveToGain with #INominateHer Challenge.

Some women are doing incredible work, but simply need the right support to go even further.

That idea sat at the heart of Nutrify’s International Women’s Day 2026 initiative, inspired by the theme #GiveToGain.

The #INominateHerWithNutrify Challenge was created as a platform to spotlight and support women making a meaningful impact in their communities and industries.

Participants were invited to nominate a woman or share their own story by creating a short video highlighting her journey, her impact, and why she deserves support. Beyond storytelling, the challenge also offered a tangible reward, a massive cash prize designed to help fuel the winner’s ambitions and take their work to the next level.

For International Women’s Day 2026, Nutrify chose to go beyond celebration and create something meaningful through this challenge. It became a way to shine a light on women doing incredible work across different spaces, women whose impact deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated. The response was inspiring, with entries coming in from different cities and industries, each telling powerful stories of resilience, growth, leadership, and purpose.

After carefully reviewing all the submissions, Nutrify selected three outstanding winners whose entries stood out for their authenticity, impact, and drive. They had the pleasure of hosting the winners, creating a special moment not just to reward their efforts but to truly celebrate their journeys. It served as a reminder that behind every achievement is a woman pushing boundaries, showing up consistently, and inspiring others in ways that cannot always be measured.

While the prizes were well deserved, the initiative was about more than winning. It was about recognition, visibility, and encouragement. It was about sending a clear message: these women are seen, and what they’re doing truly matters. Nutrify hopes that this support goes beyond the moment, helping to fuel their ambitions and open even more opportunities for growth and impact in the future.

Nutrify expressed deep gratitude to everyone who participated, nominated, and supported the challenge. The stories, engagement, and encouragement helped turn it into more than a campaign; it became a movement.

At its core, Nutrify believes wellness is not just about what people take, but also about how they live, grow, and uplift others. Celebrating women in this way is one of the many ways the brand continues redefining health, especially for women.