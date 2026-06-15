Islamic New Year: Oyo, Kwara, others declare Tuesday public holiday.

Oyo, Kwara and Borno States have declared Tuesday a public holiday for the Islamic New Year (Hijrah 1448 AH), following the Sultan of Sokoto’s call for Muslims to look out for the new crescent moon.

Oyo, Kwara and Borno States declare Tuesday a public holiday for Hijrah 1448 AH.

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Sultan of Sokoto urges Muslims nationwide to sight the new crescent moon on Monday.

Islamic New Year begins with confirmed sighting of the new moon.

Hijrah marks the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina.

The governments of Oyo, Kwara, Kebbi and Borno States have declared Tuesday as a public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year, also known as Hijrah 1448 AH.

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The declaration follows the expected commencement of the new Islamic month of Muharram, which signals the start of the Hijrah calendar year observed by Muslims worldwide.

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As part of preparations, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, had earlier urged Muslims across Nigeria to look out for the new crescent moon on earlier today , which determines the official beginning of the Islamic New Year once sighted and confirmed.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

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The Sultan’s directive is in line with Islamic tradition, where the sighting of the new moon (hilal) marks the beginning of a new month in the lunar calendar.

In Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved the work-free day, while similar declarations were made in Oyo and Borno States. Authorities in the affected states encouraged Muslim faithful to use the occasion for prayers, reflection, and spiritual renewal.

The Islamic New Year is observed globally and shifts annually due to the lunar calendar system, which is about 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum

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The Hijrah commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) from Mecca to Medina and remains one of the most significant events in Islamic history.