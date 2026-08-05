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Good news for importers as Lekki Port secures new MSC service linking Nigeria to Europe, Asia and America

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 14:19 - 05 August 2026
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Lekki Port received the maiden call of Mediterranean Shipping Company's (MSC) new weekly feeder service, marking a major milestone for Nigeria's maritime logistics
Lekki Port has welcomed MSC's new weekly feeder shipping service linking Nigeria to Lomé, Togo, giving importers and exporters easier access to Europe, Asia, North and South America.
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  • Lekki Port has welcomed MSC's new weekly feeder shipping service connecting Nigeria with Lomé, Togo.

  • Imports will move through Lomé before reaching Lekki, Apapa and Tin Can ports, while exports will connect to global markets through MSC's network.

  • Lekki Port says the service will make cargo movement faster, more efficient and improve Nigeria's international trade competitiveness.

  • The port believes the partnership strengthens its ambition of becoming West Africa's leading transshipment and gateway port.

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Nigeria's importers and exporters may finally have one less logistics headache to deal with as Lekki Port has secured a new shipping connection from one of the world's biggest container shipping companies, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The management of Lekki Port announced that it has received the maiden call of MSC's new weekly feeder service, a move expected to improve cargo movement between Nigeria and major international markets.

The new service connects Lekki Port with Lomé, Togo, one of West Africa's busiest transshipment hubs.

For businesses, this means cargo can move more seamlessly into and out of Nigeria through MSC's vast global shipping network.

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Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, delivered remarks on the strategic partnership and highlighted its potential to boost Nigeria's import and export trade.

According to Lekki Port, import cargo arriving from different parts of the world will first be transshipped through Lomé before being distributed to Lekki Port, Apapa Port and Tin Can Island Port in Lagos.

On the export side, goods shipped from Lekki Port will also pass through Lomé before connecting to MSC's mainline vessels heading to Europe, Asia, the Mediterranean, North America and South America.

The development is expected to give Nigerian exporters more shipping options and potentially reduce delays often associated with international cargo movement.

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Speaking on the new partnership, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, described it as another major milestone for the deep seaport.

"This service provides our customers with faster, more efficient and reliable access to MSC's extensive global shipping network through Lomé, creating new opportunities for Nigerian businesses to expand their reach into international markets while enhancing the competitiveness of the country's import and export trade," Qiang said.

He added that the arrival of the new service also reflects the confidence that major global shipping lines now have in Lekki Port's infrastructure and operational standards.

READ ALSO: 'Nigeria is too broke for this project' — Donald Duke speaks on Lagos-Calabar Highway debate

Port workers offloaded international cargo arriving through MSC's expanded West African transshipment network.
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According to him, the weekly MSC feeder service brings the port a step closer to its ambition of becoming the leading gateway and transshipment port in West Africa.

"The commencement of MSC's weekly feeder service is another important milestone in the journey to establish Lekki Port as the leading transshipment and gateway port in West Africa."

Since beginning commercial operations in 2023, Lekki Deep Sea Port has continued attracting international shipping lines because of its deep draft, modern facilities and ability to handle larger container vessels compared to many older ports in Nigeria.

Port officials say they remain focused on expanding shipping services and building stronger partnerships as cargo volumes continue to increase.

The latest MSC service is also expected to strengthen regional trade within West Africa while giving Nigerian businesses easier access to global markets.

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