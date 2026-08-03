$20K, ₦400m mansion, other lavish gifts Peller and Jarvis received for wedding

The wedding of TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and Elizabeth Amadou, better known as Jarvis, was filled with memorable moments. Beyond the glamorous outfits, celebrity guests and cultural displays, it was the extravagant gifts presented to the newlyweds that became one of the biggest talking points.

TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis were showered with luxury gifts at their star-studded wedding, including a ₦400 million mansion and a $20,000 cash gift

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Delta billionaire Mohammed Ochacho said his children inspired him to gift the newlyweds a mansion in Abuja

The wedding capped months of public celebrations, from their engagement in Ghana to their traditional rites in Benin City.

Even before the wedding day, gifts had already started pouring in, while several admirers promised to present theirs during the ceremony.

Peller's longtime TikTok supporter, Gregory, kicked off the celebrations with a generous wedding gift of $20,000.

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Gregory travelled to Nigeria specifically for the wedding and expressed excitement about being part of the occasion. Speaking during the event, he also revealed his interest in investing in Nigeria. "I can't relocate, but Peller and Peller are going to work on some investment opportunities in Nigeria. One of the things that I really wanna do is open a school here. Hopefully we can do it; that would be my dream.”:

One of the biggest surprises of the day came from Delta based billionaire Mohammed Ochacho, who presented the couple with a mansion worth ₦400 million in Lifecamp, Abuja.

While announcing the gift, the businessman explained that his children encouraged him to make the presentation. "On behalf of my children, I am presenting a brand new house for you worth ₦400 million in Lifecamp, Abuja."

The gesture came just days after Peller met Ochacho at music executive Soso Soberekon's event. During that meeting, the billionaire introduced the content creator to some of his associates and had earlier promised him 10 cows as part of his wedding gifts. Peller later jokingly called him out for not fulfilling that promise before the mansion was eventually unveiled.

Another surprise came from a masked guest identified as Oga 9ja, who appeared at the wedding dressed in an elephant costume.

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The guest presented the newlyweds with a cheque addressed to Mr & Mrs Adelaja, announcing a cash gift of ₦10 million.

The lavish wedding marked the latest chapter in a relationship that has captivated fans across social media.

In June 2026, Peller proposed to Jarvis during a private beachside ceremony at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Ghana