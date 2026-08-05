2 years after opening up about breast cancer battle, Nollywood actress dies at 40

Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has died at 40, two years after publicly speaking about her cancer battle and returning to the industry.

Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has died at 40, fellow actor Alesh Sanni announced on Instagram.

Osoba had publicly spoken about her cancer experience and returned to Nollywood in 2025 after a period of recovery.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

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Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has died at the age of 40, about two years after she publicly spoke about her battle with breast cancer.

News of Osoba’s death was announced on Wednesday by fellow actor Alesh Sanni, who paid tribute to the actress in an emotional post on Instagram.

Temitope Osoba

Sanni described Osoba as his “dearest sister” and recalled the memories they shared during their time together.

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“Couldn’t sleep since last night, it’s well. Rest in peace my dearest sister, Temitope Osoba. We had amazing time and good memories together, till we meet again,” he wrote.

The actor also expressed his difficulty finding words to describe the loss.

Osoba had previously spoken publicly about her cancer experience and sought support for her treatment. After her recovery, the actress announced her return to the Nigerian film industry in August 2025.

In a message to her fans, Osoba described the experience as a major turning point in her life and career. She said it had led to a period of rebuilding and that she was returning with renewed strength and a desire to continue her work.

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“This journey has been a turning point, leading to my rebranding, reshaping, and rebuilding. I’m emerging stronger, more resilient, and more passionate about sharing my story and inspiring others,” she said. “This new chapter is about healing, growth, and empowerment.”

Osoba also said she wanted to use her platform to promote cancer awareness and support people facing similar challenges.

At the time of her return, the actress expressed appreciation to her new management team for supporting her through the difficult period.

She also announced that she was open to acting opportunities, endorsements and event collaborations as she worked to revive her career.

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The cause of Osoba’s death had not been disclosed as of the time of the announcement. Her death comes after her public return to Nollywood following her cancer experience.

Osoba was known for appearing in several Yoruba-language Nollywood productions and had built a career as an actress in the industry.