Amaechi defends Cardinal Onaiyekan, accuses Presidency of attacking Catholic Church over Tinubu criticism

Former minister Rotimi Amaechi defends Cardinal John Onaiyekan after criticism of Tinubu’s administration, accusing the Presidency of attacking the Catholic Church.

Rotimi Amaechi says Cardinal John Onaiyekan is not supporting any politician but raising concerns about poverty and corruption in Nigeria.

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The former minister accuses the Presidency of attacking the Catholic Church over the cardinal’s comments on governance.

Amaechi argues that religious leaders have the right to speak on national issues affecting citizens.

The controversy has renewed debate over the role of religious leaders in Nigeria’s political and public affairs.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi , has defended Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan after the cleric criticised issues surrounding governance in Nigeria, accusing the Presidency of attacking the Catholic Church over the remarks.

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Amaechi said Onaiyekan’s comments should not be interpreted as support for any political party or opposition figure, arguing that the cardinal was only expressing concern about the state of the country, particularly issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

The former Rivers State governor made the remarks while reacting to criticism directed at the Catholic leader following his comments on the administration of President Bola Tinubu .

According to Amaechi, the cardinal’s intervention was based on his concern about poverty, corruption and the challenges facing Nigerians rather than an attempt to engage in partisan politics.

He said religious leaders have historically played a role in speaking on national issues and should not be attacked for raising concerns about government policies or the condition of citizens.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

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Amaechi accused some members of the Presidency of disrespecting the Catholic Church by responding to Onaiyekan’s comments with criticism, insisting that the church and its leaders have the right to express their views on matters affecting society.

The former minister said: “Cardinal Onaiyekan supports nobody; he is only worried about poverty and corruption,” adding that the cleric’s comments should be understood as a call for accountability rather than a political endorsement.

The controversy followed remarks by Onaiyekan, who raised concerns about Nigeria’s economic situation and the impact of government policies on citizens. His comments triggered reactions from supporters of the administration, some of whom questioned the timing and political implications of his criticism.

The debate has since expanded into a broader discussion about the role of religious leaders in Nigeria’s public affairs, with opinions divided over whether clerics should publicly criticise government policies.

Supporters of religious involvement in national conversations argue that faith leaders have a responsibility to speak on issues affecting citizens, especially when they involve poverty, insecurity and social hardship.

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Others believe religious leaders should be careful to avoid comments that could be perceived as taking sides in political disputes.

Amaechi, who was a key figure in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has recently become more vocal in his criticism of the Tinubu administration after joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.