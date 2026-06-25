Shock as First Bank MD receives a parcel containing two live bullets in his Lagos residence

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that First Bank MD Olusegun Alebiosu received an envelope containing two live bullets at his residence, with investigations ongoing into the source of the threat.

First Bank MD, Olusegun Alebiosu, received an envelope containing two live bullets at his Lagos residence.

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Lagos CP Tijani Fatai confirmed the incident occurred on May 7, 2026.

Parcel was delivered via dispatch rider and received by security personnel before being handed over.

Police say investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu, received an envelope containing two live bullets at his residence in Lagos, sparking a formal investigation into what authorities describe as a serious security incident.

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According to the Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, the incident occurred on May 7, 2026, when a parcel addressed directly to the bank chief was delivered to his home through a dispatch rider and received by security personnel on duty.

Fatai, who spoke during a press briefing at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja, said the matter was immediately escalated after it was reported.

Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu

“There is a case like that which we are presently investigating, and it happened precisely on the 7th of May this year,” the police commissioner said.

He explained that the security guard at Alebiosu’s residence initially collected the parcel because it was properly addressed and marked “confidential,” before it was later handed over to the First Bank boss.

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According to him, the shocking discovery was made when the envelope was opened.

“The MD of First Bank reported that he received a parcel that had been collected on his behalf by a security guard at his residence. Upon opening the parcel, he discovered two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition,” Fatai said.

Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai

The commissioner added that the incident raised immediate concern within the command, prompting the launch of a full-scale investigation.

“The matter raised serious concern, and we immediately commenced investigations,” he stated.

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Fatai confirmed that no suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident so far, but noted that detectives are pursuing several leads to trace those responsible.

He also revealed that although the complainant reportedly mentioned individuals he suspects might be behind the act, those claims remain unverified.

“Even though the MD has mentioned some people who he suspected of being behind the act, that is his suspicion. We are still working on it,” he said.

The police have assured that forensic and intelligence-led investigations are ongoing to determine how the parcel was sent and who may be responsible.

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