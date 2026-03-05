Full List: Lagos Police State Release Contacts of Area Commander, DPOs

Lagos State Police Command releases direct phone numbers of DPOs and Area Commanders across the state, giving residents easier access to senior officers for crime reporting and security information.

The Lagos State Police Command has released the phone numbers of top police officers across several divisions, giving residents direct access to senior officers for complaints, emergencies and credible information.

The move is part of efforts to strengthen community policing in Lagos and improve public safety across the state. By making the contact details of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders public, the Lagos Police aim to enhance transparency, accountability and rapid response to crime.

Under Area ‘H’ Command in Ogudu, residents can reach ACP Sholla Omilade on 08033345500. Other senior officers listed include CSP Adebayo Hakeem Olalekan (Shomolu – 08065725662), CSP Ayenigbara Lawrence Kayode (Decou – 08033896153), CSP Obeth Hamma Hassan (Ketu – 08135955035), and CSP Sajo Busayo (Isheri – 08064744553).

In the same command, officers covering Anthony, Alapere, Alade, Oworonshoki, Bariga, Onipanu and Ifako divisions also had their numbers published to ensure residents can easily report security concerns in their communities.

For residents under Area ‘J’ Command in Elemoro, ACP Ojo Oluyemisi Olutorunbo can be contacted on 07035209856. CSP Ganiyu Raji (Maroko – 08081776077), CSP Ayeni Benjamin (Epe – 08039152115), CSP Obamiyi Peter (Akodo – 08079697614), and CSP Suleiman Olalekan Kabiru (Elemoro – 08081775821) are also available.

Officers covering Ajah, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Odo-Noforija, Ilasan and Ogombo divisions were equally listed, further widening access to police leadership within the Lekki axis.

Meanwhile, Area ‘K’ Command in Morogbo released contacts including ACP A.A. Smith (07088158606), CSP Folajimi Idowu (Badagry – 07032305733), CSP Talabi Segun (Ishashi – 08033104630), CSP Olusegun Edun (Seme – 08069252970), and other divisional heads across Ilemba-Hausa and Ijanikin.

Under Area ‘L’ Command in Ilashe, ACP Adegbite Rasal Omotayo (08035064949), CSP Aisedion Innocent (Ibeshe – 08023280023), and CSP Uzoma Martins (Ilashe – 08035588859) were also included in the public notice.

Security analysts say the publication of these contact numbers could improve trust between the police and Lagos residents, especially in areas battling robbery, cult-related activities and other criminal incidents.

The Lagos State Police Command encouraged residents to use the numbers responsibly, stressing that accurate and timely information can assist law enforcement agencies in preventing crime and ensuring safer neighbourhoods.

With crime reporting in Lagos often hindered by limited access to senior officers, the newly released police contact numbers may provide a more efficient channel for urgent communication and intelligence sharing.