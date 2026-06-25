Inside Japan's world's first plush toy shrine, where stuffed animals are honoured like family

Japan has opened the world's first plush toy shrine in Kyoto, where cherished stuffed animals are honoured with memorial rites, thanksgiving ceremonies and respectful farewells.

Japan has opened what is believed to be the world's first shrine dedicated entirely to plush toys.

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The shrine was founded by Komichi Horiguchi, creator of the Plush Toy Hospital repair service.

Visitors can hold memorial rites, thanksgiving ceremonies and respectful farewells for cherished stuffed toys.

The shrine officially opens to visitors on July 7 during Japan's Tanabata festival.

Japan has opened what is believed to be the world's first shrine dedicated entirely to plush toys, creating a unique space where cherished stuffed animals are honoured, remembered and even given memorial rites much like family members.

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The shrine, known as Nuigurumi Jinja (Plush Toy Shrine), was formally established on June 20 in Kyoto Prefecture and is expected to begin welcoming visitors from July 7, coinciding with Japan's annual Tanabata festival.

The unusual shrine was founded by Komichi Horiguchi, the creator of Nuigurumi Byoin (Plush Toy Hospital), a well-known Japanese service that repairs damaged stuffed toys. Over the years, the organization has repaired more than 26,000 plush toys sent in by owners from across Japan and other countries.

According to Horiguchi, the idea for the shrine grew out of the deep emotional bonds many people form with their stuffed toys.

Rather than viewing old plushies as disposable objects, many owners see them as treasured companions that have provided comfort during childhood, difficult life moments, illness, loneliness and even old age.

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The shrine was created to provide a respectful place where such toys can be remembered and appreciated after years of service.

Unlike a novelty attraction, the shrine underwent a traditional Shinto spirit-enshrinement ceremony before opening. Organisers said the site was established with support from an existing shrine in Kyoto, giving it formal religious recognition within the Shinto tradition.

Located in the scenic Miyama area of Kyoto, the shrine features plush-themed designs throughout its grounds. Visitors are welcomed by a torii gate decorated with bear-like ears, while the worship hall includes a distinctive bear-shaped window. Plush toy mascots also serve as symbolic guardians of the shrine.

The shrine will offer several services, including thanksgiving ceremonies for treasured toys, memorial rites for plushies that can no longer be repaired and a resting place for toys whose owners wish to retire them respectfully.

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Visitors will also be able to obtain shrine amulets, commemorative stamps and write messages expressing gratitude to their beloved toys.

plushie shrine top

The concept reflects a broader aspect of Japanese culture in which cherished objects are often treated with respect and gratitude. Similar ceremonies already exist in Japan for dolls, sewing needles and other personal possessions that hold sentimental value.

Speaking about the project, Horiguchi said many people feel genuine sadness when they can no longer keep a treasured plush toy, and the shrine was created to provide comfort and a meaningful farewell.

The opening has attracted widespread attention online, with many social media users describing the idea as heartwarming and uniquely Japanese.

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While unusual to many outside Japan, supporters say the shrine serves as a reminder that emotional connections can form around objects that accompany people through significant stages of life.