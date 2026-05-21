Frank Edoho denies ex-wife's allegations, asks for privacy as marital battle takes legal turn

Television host Frank Edoho has asked for privacy as he continues to deal with his marital crisis through legal means.

Says allegations against him are false.

Apologies to sponsors and associates caught in controversy.

Appeals for privacy for his children.

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In a new Instagram post shared late Wednesday, May 20, Frank Edoho addressed the accusations levelled against him by his estranged wife, Sandra Ochechunaya, insisting that the claims were false.

According to him, he has chosen to handle the matter through the proper legal channels, where the truth would eventually emerge.

“Over the past few days, a number of grave allegations concerning my person have been circulated in the public space. I am fully aware of the concern, commentary, and attention this has generated. Let me state, clearly and unequivocally, that the allegations made against me are false,” he wrote.

He added, “I have chosen to address these issues through the appropriate legal channels, where facts, evidence, and due process will prevail.”

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Edoho also apologised to sponsors, brand partners, professional associates and other individuals who may have been dragged into the controversy.

“That said, I am deeply saddened that during this situation, individuals who have absolutely no connection to these issues have had their names, identities, and privacy drawn into public discourse. For that, I am sincerely sorry. No person should have to bear the weight of a matter in which they have no involvement.

I also wish to extend my sincere apologies to my sponsors, brand partners, collaborators, professional associates, and everyone whose goodwill, trust, and reputation may have been affected by the unfortunate publicity surrounding these events.”

The veteran broadcaster further appealed for privacy, especially for his children, describing the situation as a difficult period for his family.

“This is an especially difficult period, most of all for my children, who neither chose this moment nor deserve to bear the weight of public intrusion arising from it. I respectfully ask that their privacy be protected, and that space be given for the lawful processes now underway to run their course. Above all, I am a father, deeply committed to the welfare, dignity, and protection of my children.”

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Frank Edoho addressed the accusations levelled against him by his estranged wife, Sandra Ochechunaya

His latest statement comes days after Sandra Ochechunaya publicly accused him of physical abuse, infidelity and financial misconduct during their marriage. She also shared some alleged evidence, including photos, videos and financial records to support her claims.

Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra

The controversy began earlier in May after Edoho confirmed that his second marriage had collapsed and revealed that they had been separated for nearly two years while divorce proceedings were ongoing in court.