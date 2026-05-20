Desmond Elliot withdraws from fourth-term House of Assembly race amid primary tension

Actor-turned-lawmaker Desmond Elliot has withdrawn from the Lagos State House of Assembly re-election race during the APC primaries in Surulere.

Desmond Elliot has withdrawn from the Lagos State House of Assembly re-election race.

The withdrawal happened during the APC primaries in Surulere Constituency I.

He was seeking a fourth term in the Lagos Assembly.

The decision comes amid tensions during the primary election process.

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Actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot has withdrawn from the race for the Lagos State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress (APC), bringing an unexpected twist to the party’s primary election in Surulere Constituency I.

Elliot, who has represented the constituency since 2015, was seeking re-election for a fourth term before stepping down during the ongoing APC primaries .

The primaries, which were held as part of preparations for the next electoral cycle, were expected to determine the party’s candidate for Surulere Constituency I ahead of the general elections.

However, Elliot’s withdrawal has now shifted the dynamics of the contest, leaving other aspirants to vie for the party’s ticket.

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Desmond Elliot

Reports indicate that the decision came during a tense atmosphere surrounding the conduct of the primaries, with concerns raised over the level of order and participation during the process.

Elliot was previously seen as a strong contender within the constituency, having served three consecutive terms in the Lagos State House of Assembly since his first election in 2015.

During his time in office, he has been involved in legislative activities and constituency projects within Surulere, one of Lagos State’s most politically active districts.

His transition from Nollywood actor to politician made him one of the more widely recognised figures in Lagos politics, particularly among younger voters.

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The APC primaries in Lagos State have been closely watched as the party prepares for upcoming elections, with several constituencies witnessing competitive contests among aspirants.

Desmond Elliot

Elliot’s withdrawal now opens up the race in Surulere Constituency I, as other candidates within the party continue to seek nomination.

Party officials are expected to conclude the screening and selection process in the coming days as preparations continue ahead of the general elections.

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