10 Chike songs that hit differently, whether you’re in love or heartbroken

If there’s one Nigerian artist who understands the emotional chaos of modern relationships, it’s Chike. From soul-stirring heartbreak anthems to soft love confessions that feel like voice notes from heaven, Chike has mastered the art of making listeners feel everything at once.

SUMMARY

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Chike skilfully translates vulnerability, longing, betrayal, and deep affection into music that resonates across different emotional states.

Amidst recent viral social media drama, the real-world romance and relationship chaos heavily reflect the themes embedded in his catalogue.

The curated 10 songs span the entire spectrum of love—ranging from wedding-ready romantic anthems like Running (To You) and Roju to bittersweet reflections on emotional drift and grief like Out of Love and Egwu.

The Nigerian internet has also been in an absolute chokehold recently.

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Between shocking marriage-crash allegations, leaked audio recordings, and Chike’s own cryptic, headline-grabbing tweet-turned song—“Pity my soul!”—the Boo of the Booless himself has found himself at the absolute centre of social media drama.

Amid the controversies, his artistic skill shines. Chike doesn’t just sing about love. He sings about longing, vulnerability, betrayal, and obsession with the kind of emotional honesty many people are too scared to admit out loud.

So whether you’re deeply in love, freshly heartbroken, emotionally confused, or simply in your feelings at 2 a.m., here are 10 Chike songs that hit differently every single time.

1. Running (To You) [feat. Simi]

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Amid the recent drama surrounding Chike and Sandra Edoho, Running to You was allegedly inspired by the raw reality of romance and reassurance.

It's one of the best songs for wedding entrances and anniversaries that serves as a comforting promise of undying love and constant presence, which is exactly how it makes listeners feel.

It hits differently when you know someone will consistently show up for you, no matter what chaos life throws your way. (Did you just think of your ex?)

2. Roju

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Roju is peak emotional vulnerability.

Chike lays his heart bare, singing about devotion with the sincerity of someone who has absolutely nothing to hide.

Even years after its release, Roju remains one of the songs that introduced many Nigerians to Chike’s emotionally rich storytelling.

3. Beautiful People

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Beautiful People focuses on identity, acceptance, and emotional connection beyond surface-level attraction. It’s reflective, soulful, and has depth.

4. Nakupenda ft. Ric Hassani

Smooth, romantic, and addictive, Nakupenda is one of those songs that charges the atmosphere in a room to an insane level.

The Swahili-inspired title, meaning “I love you”, adds an extra layer of sweetness to the record.

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It’s a soft Afropop with emotional depth, perfect for late-night drives, romantic dinners, or overthinking someone who probably replied to your ‘i love you“ message with a blue love emoji.

5. If You No Love

It’s hard to place this song, but it sits perfectly in between love and healing.

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You find someone anticipating the pangs of emotional rejection without feeling bitter, fearing being used as a side piece (again), but brave enough to love, only asking to be either considered or let down slowly.

The song is reflective and light-hearted, and expresses the desire of a very secure man.

You listen to it with a heavy emotion that slowly subsides as you realise that not every love story survives, and that’s okay.

6. Hard to Find ft. Flavour

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If you’ve been on the street for so long, you’d know that genuine love is really hard to find.

And that is what the song Hard to Find explores: the difficulty of finding genuine love in a world filled with games, temporary feelings, and emotional inconsistency.

If you’ve been a bad boy or girl, it reminds you to cherish what you have when it’s real, and if you're a real lover, it teaches you not to lose yourself in love.

READ NEXT: 10 Best Places You Can Find Love in 2026

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7. Insecure

Insecure tackles the raw, honest feeling of being so in love with someone that the mere thought of losing them makes you anxious.

It’s a beautifully human track that hits deeply when you're trying to protect your peace in a relationship.

8. Out of Love ft. Ycee

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Few things hurt more than realising someone had emotionally checked out before the relationship officially ended.

The song painfully captures emotional distance, showing how relationships can slowly fade before collapsing entirely. Chike’s delivery makes every lyric feel lived-in and authentic.

9. “Egwu” ft. Mohbad

While Egwu is undeniably a massive club banger that makes you want to move, it became something much deeper after the tragic loss of Mohbad.

Recorded with the late, great MohBad, the song acts as a reminder of loss. When you’re going through a rough patch, sometimes the only remedy is to dance through the pain, and Egwu lets you do exactly that.

10. Forgive

Relationships are messy, and sometimes the person you love does the unthinkable.

Forgive captures the heavy, agonising conflict of wanting to forgive a partner who hurt you, while your pride and your heart are screaming at you to walk away.

Given the current messy allegations dominating the blogs, the lyrics to this track feel eerily prophetic.

Relationships are complicated, public scandals are exhausting, and as Chike recently tweeted, sometimes all a person can do is ask the world to "pity my soul".

But through the gossip and the leaked audio clips, Chike’s music remains a flawless mirror to the human experience.