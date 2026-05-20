Kano closes schools ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, sets sallah beak for students

The Kano State Government has ordered the closure of all primary and secondary schools ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration as part of its academic calendar.

Kano State Government has ordered the closure of all primary and secondary schools ahead of Eid-el-Kabir.

The decision affects both public and private day and boarding schools across the state.

Boarding students are expected to vacate hostels before the Sallah break begins.

Academic activities will resume after the Eid holiday in line with the school calendar.

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The Kano State Government has announced the closure of all primary and secondary schools across the state ahead of the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration , as part of arrangements in the approved academic calendar.

The directive was issued through the Ministry of Education, which instructed that both public and private schools, including boarding institutions, should proceed on break to allow students and staff observe the religious festivities.

According to the arrangement, boarding students are expected to vacate school premises before the commencement of the Sallah holiday, while parents and guardians are advised to make timely arrangements for their wards.

Kano state governor Abba Yusuf

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The closure applies to all levels of basic and secondary education in the state, affecting thousands of students across different local government areas.

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations observed widely across Nigeria, particularly in northern states such as Kano.

The decision is in line with the state’s tradition of adjusting academic schedules to accommodate major religious holidays, ensuring that students and teachers are able to fully participate in the celebrations.

In previous academic sessions, Kano State has consistently observed similar Sallah breaks, usually lasting several days depending on the official school calendar and timing of the festival.

The government has also urged school authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directive and to maintain proper coordination with parents and guardians regarding students’ movement.

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Academic activities are expected to resume after the Sallah break, with schools continuing their academic calendar as scheduled by the state education authorities.

The closure is expected to affect both public and private schools equally, as the state maintains uniformity in academic scheduling during major public holidays and religious observances.