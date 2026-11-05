Suspended ₦15 million: Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman Blasted After Shameful Rivers United Broadcast Verdict

The NPFL board and COO Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman face fierce criticism after suspending a ₦15 million fine and 3-point deduction for Rivers United over blocking broadcast partner MBI. Fans argue the lenient decision sets a dangerous precedent for league governance.

Rivers United were found guilty of denying NPFL broadcast partner MBI access to their Matchday 11 clash against Rangers.

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NPFL rules provide for a ₦15 million fine and deduction of three points and three goals for such an offence.

The league suspended the sanctions and issued a final warning instead, triggering backlash from fans.

Rivers United's response to the ruling generated even more criticism from supporters and observers.

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The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board is facing fierce criticism following its decision to suspend sanctions imposed on Rivers United for blocking league broadcast partners from covering a live match against Rangers, who were hoping to put their CAFCL woes behind them.

The controversy stems from Rivers United's Matchday 11 fixture against defending champions Rangers International in Port Harcourt, where Murphy Ben International (MBI), the league's official broadcast partner, was reportedly denied access to the stadium.

Following an investigation, the NPFL confirmed that Rivers United had breached league regulations governing broadcast operations.

Rangers starting line up. Image: Modo Victor

In a summary jurisdiction decision communicated to the club, NPFL Chief Operating Officer Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman stated that denying MBI access represented a serious violation of the league's framework and broadcasting agreements.

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According to the ruling, Rivers United were liable to a ₦15 million fine as well as a deduction of three points and three goals.

However, the league stopped short of immediately enforcing those penalties.

NPFL Chief Operating Officer Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman

Instead, the sanctions were suspended and will only be activated if Rivers United commit a similar offence again during the current season.

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The ruling has sparked outrage across Nigerian football circles.

Many supporters argue that a suspended punishment effectively amounts to no punishment at all, especially given the seriousness of the offence and its potential impact on the league's commercial partners.

#NPFL27 slams Rivers United with N15m suspended fine #EUROMATCHNPFL 🔗 https://t.co/fqnxOMbZKg https://t.co/j2ADTALmOL — EUROMATCH-NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) November 4, 2026

One fan wrote:

"Suspended fine? Looks like the FIFA playbook has found its way to the NPFL Board. A precedent has been set, and others are clearly taking notes."

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Another supporter questioned the logic behind the decision.

NPFL club Rivers United.

"You guys are not serious. Suspended? What nonsense? Better not impose any sanction on them at all instead of this suspended one."

Others accused the league of selectively enforcing its own rules.

"All we have been asking is why we have a selective application of the same rulebook. The attempted explanation from Dr. Ayo is too watery."

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Another fan added:

"NPFL fined Rivers United ₦15 million suspended fine for blocking TV crew entry into their stadium. Three points and three goals will be deducted if repeated. In clear terms, no punishment for them."

Rivers United Statement Sparks Fresh Backlash

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The controversy deepened after Rivers United released a statement acknowledging the ruling while defending its actions.

The club insisted that its decisions were taken after engagements aimed at ensuring the orderly conduct of the match and protecting stakeholder interests.

CLUB STATEMENT https://t.co/hiZDDNh8Qv — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) November 5, 2026

Rivers United also called for what it described as fair and balanced broadcast coverage across all 20 NPFL clubs, arguing that selective coverage undermines the growth of the league.

The club further claimed that commitments relating to broader league coverage had not been fulfilled and argued that accountability should apply equally to all parties.

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However, the statement generated little sympathy from many supporters.

One fan described the club's position as "sickening audacity", while another branded Rivers United "very rubbish and unprofessional."

Another comment read:

"You locked both Rangers and the MBI team out of the stadium and you're talking about standards in 2026?"

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Others revisited previous allegations involving broadcast disputes and accused the club of damaging efforts to improve the profile of Nigerian football.

Growing Questions for the NPFL

The incident has reignited discussions about governance and consistency within the NPFL.

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Rivers United boss Finidi George

Critics argue that if league rules clearly prescribe sanctions for specific offences, those punishments should be applied uniformly regardless of the club involved.

Supporters also fear the verdict could set a dangerous precedent, potentially encouraging future violations if clubs believe sanctions will not be immediately enforced.

This is what you get when you encourage rubbish. I don’t blame Rivers United for this sickening audacity, but Dr Ayo Abdulrahman and everyone on that league body deserves to be stripped naked in public. You all now see why our league can’t attract sponsors and also can’t grow? Nonsense! https://t.co/9DRm7r9uJ2 — SALI KUTUSHI🐎 (@thxhilariousope) November 5, 2026

For now, Rivers United have avoided an instant points deduction and financial penalty.