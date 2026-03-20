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Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, DJ Neptune and More to Headline Goldberg’s Golden Fiesta in Benin

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:00 - 20 March 2026
Shallipopi Leads Line-up for Goldberg's Golden Fiesta in Benin
Award-winning premium lager beer, Goldberg, is bringing its signature gold standard celebration to Benin with its highly anticipated Golden Fiesta event.
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Set to hold on Friday, 3rd April at Garrick Memorial, Benin, the fiesta will bring together culture and music for a thrilling immersive experience. 

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The Golden Fiesta, expected to be one of the biggest celebrations of the year, will feature a lineup of new-wave Nigerian artists redefining Afro-pop. The event will be headlined by Shallipopi, whose distinctive street-pop sound and street-inspired style have earned him global acclaim. He will be joined by Famous Pluto and DJ Neptune, alongside Shody, Jerry Shaffer, and DJ Stormy, each adding their signature flair and energy to the electrifying lineup.

Known for its deep cultural roots, Goldberg continues to honour the people who keep traditions alive while embracing contemporary expressions of culture. Fresh off partnering with the Lisabi Festival X Egbaliganza event, a vibrant celebration of Egba fashion and heritage held in Abeokuta, the Golden Fiesta continues the brand's legacy of creating meaningful experiences that celebrate Nigerian heritage while inspiring new stories.

Speaking on the event, Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Nigerian Breweries, said, “Golden Fiesta is really about how we continue to show up for culture in a way that feels current and meaningful. Partnering with an artist like Shallipopi is very intentional for us. He represents the voice and energy of the streets right now, and that connection is important because it allows us to engage a younger audience without losing sight of who we are as a brand. It’s that balance between where we’re coming from and where culture is going.”

With its lineup of high-energy performers and fusion of music and culture, Goldberg’s Golden Fiesta promises to be an unforgettable night for attendees, reinforcing the brand’s position as a champion of culture and a symbol of uncompromising quality and authenticity.

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Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, DJ Neptune and More to Headline Goldberg’s Golden Fiesta in Benin
Lifestyle
20.03.2026
Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, DJ Neptune and More to Headline Goldberg’s Golden Fiesta in Benin