The United States has launched fresh military strikes against Iranian coastal and air defense systems following a deadly drone attack on a US base in Jordan

The United States has launched fresh military strikes against Iranian coastal and air defense systems following a deadly drone attack on a US base in Jordan

US hits Iran again after two American soldiers are killed as Middle East war escalates

The US has launched fresh strikes on Iran after confirming two American soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan. Iran has vowed retaliation as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

US launched fresh strikes on Iran after confirming two American soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan.

CENTCOM said the operation targeted Iran's air defence systems, missile and drone storage sites, and coastal surveillance facilities.

Iran retaliated by attacking US military assets in Kuwait and warned that any further American aggression would receive a decisive response.

The humanitarian toll is rising, with Iran claiming over 50 deaths and more than 500 injuries from US strikes since July 6, alongside damage to civilian infrastructure.

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The United States has carried out another round of military strikes on Iran, just hours after confirming that two American soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack on a US military base in Jordan.

The latest development signals another dangerous escalation in the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran, with fears growing that the crisis could spread further across the Middle East.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were aimed at weakening Iran's military capabilities.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the operation was "designed to degrade further Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

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The military later revealed that the targets included "Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites."

Iranian media, quoted by Al Jazeera, reported that several locations were hit in the early hours of Sunday.

US Central Command stated that the operation was specifically designed to degrade Iran's ability to threaten global commercial shipping lanes.

According to the report, attacks struck Sirik at about 1:30 a.m. local time before hitting Qeshm Island twice later in the morning. Another strike reportedly targeted an area near Shadegan in Iran's Khuzestan province.

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The fresh US offensive came shortly after CENTCOM confirmed casualties from an earlier Iranian strike on a US base in Jordan.

The military said two American soldiers were killed, one remains missing, while four others sustained injuries during the attack.

Reacting to the deaths, US President Donald Trump described the loss as heartbreaking.

"We hate to see it happen," Trump said. "It’s in service to our country."

Iran did not wait long before responding.

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Iran's military announced that it targeted American assets at two military bases in Kuwait, saying it struck a US "ammunition depot at Al-Adiri camp and the Patriot radar and air radar" at the Ali Al Salem base.

The exchange of attacks has further raised concerns that the conflict is expanding beyond Iran and Israel into neighbouring countries that host US military facilities.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned Washington of "unforgettable lessons," dismissing the validity of any diplomatic agreements with the US administration.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian military commander Ali Abdullahi warned that Iran's armed forces would respond forcefully to what he described as American aggression.

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Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, also issued a strong warning just hours before the latest US attacks.

He threatened the United States with "unforgettable lessons" if the strikes continued.

Khamenei also accused Washington of "repeated breaches of agreements" with Tehran and said President Trump's signature was "worthless and invalid."

Beyond the military exchanges, the humanitarian impact of the conflict is becoming more severe.

Recent US strikes reportedly damaged civilian infrastructure, including bridges, electricity facilities and water supply systems. One attack on desalination pumps in the coastal village of Bunji reportedly disrupted water supply for around 10,000 people across about 20 villages.

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Iranian authorities said at least three people were killed in an earlier strike in Hormozgan province.

The country's Health Ministry also claimed that more than 50 people have died and over 500 others have been injured in US attacks since July 6.