IShowSpeed during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria, where he drew huge crowds

IShowSpeed during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria, where he drew huge crowds

'Tell your dad to get me a Nigerian passport' — IShowSpeed meets Seyi Tinubu at World Cup final

IShowSpeed joked with Seyi Tinubu at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, asking the president's son to help him get a Nigerian passport during a viral livestream.

IShowSpeed asked Seyi Tinubu to help him get a Nigerian passport during the 2026 World Cup final.

The exchange happened during the streamer's livestream from MetLife Stadium.

Fans linked the joke to his popular visit to Lagos earlier this year.

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American streaming sensation IShowSpeed has gone viral after asking Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, to help secure him a Nigerian passport during a chance encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

A video from IShowSpeed's livestream captured the moment at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win their second World Cup title, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute.

“tell your dad to get me a Nigerian passport.” — IShowSpeed after meeting Nigerian President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, at the World Cup final. 😂🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/eHdTzd1QyY — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝. 🇪🇸 (@SHAD7G_) July 19, 2026

In the clip, a man calls Speed's attention while he watches the match from the stands and introduces him to the son of Nigeria's president. Speed greeted the group warmly before making his request.

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"Ay man, tell your dad to get me a Nigerian passport," he said, repeating the request directly to Seyi Tinubu moments later when the two came face to face.

Seyi Tinubu, who was spotted wearing a Spain jersey in the VIP section of the stadium alongside his children and other family members, responded warmly to the streamer.

The interaction took place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

The interaction has since drawn widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians amused by Speed's affection for the country.

The passport joke carries genuine context. IShowSpeed visited Lagos in January 2026 as part of his 28-day Speed Does Africa tour, livestreaming his experiences across the city to millions of viewers worldwide.

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During the visit, he toured the Nike Art Gallery, met Nigerian celebrities, and celebrated his birthday in the country, receiving an overwhelming reception from fans that he has spoken about fondly since.

iShowspeed in Nigeria | Instagram

The Lagos leg of the tour coincided with Speed becoming the first Black content creator to surpass 50 million YouTube subscribers, making Nigeria the backdrop for one of the biggest milestones of his career.

His Africa tour also included stops in Angola, Ghana, and South Africa, but his reception in Nigeria stood out as particularly memorable, a fact his passport comment on Sunday suggests has not been forgotten.

Darren Watkins Jr., known online as IShowSpeed, is one of the most-subscribed content creators on YouTube, with a fanbase that spans the United States, Latin America, and increasingly, Africa.

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