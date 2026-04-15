Trump says China has agreed to stop weapon sales to Iran as a condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump says he is permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz after the Iran conflict, despite shipping continuing through the key oil route.

Trump says he is “permanently opening” the Strait of Hormuz.

The claim was made in a post referencing China and global trade.

Shipping has continued moving through the Strait despite recent tensions.

The waterway carries about 20% of the world’s oil supply.

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US President Donald Trump has claimed he is “permanently opening” the strategic Strait of Hormuz, even though international shipping has continued moving through the waterway during the recent tensions surrounding the US–Iran conflict .

In a social media post, Trump said the move was partly intended to benefit China and global trade, while also claiming Beijing had agreed to stop sending weapons to Iran.

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also — and the world,” Trump wrote. “They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.”

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“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran…” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/g2LbmMJS5a — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 15, 2026

Trump also said he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming weeks, adding that both countries were “working together smartly” and that cooperation was preferable to conflict.

The remarks come after weeks of heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf following the US–Iran war earlier this year, which raised global fears about possible disruptions to oil shipments through the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil supplies between the Persian Gulf and international markets.

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Throughout the conflict, Trump repeatedly warned Iran against blocking the route and threatened severe retaliation if shipping through the strait was disrupted . At one point, he also threatened to strike Iran’s main oil export terminal on Kharg Island if Tehran interfered with international shipping.

Despite those tensions, maritime traffic through the strait has continued, with commercial vessels, especially China, moving in and out of the waterway under existing trade and energy arrangements. Additionally, China has warned the US not to meddle in its affairs with Iran .

However, the strait has remained open to international shipping throughout most of the crisis, with global powers maintaining naval and commercial operations in the area.