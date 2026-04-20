Advertisement

Iran fires drones toward US warships after America seizes its cargo ship

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 10:23 - 20 April 2026
Iran launches drones toward US warships after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, raising fears of escalation.
Advertisement

  • Iran launched drones toward United States warships.

Advertisement

  • The move follows the US seizure of an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

  • Iran described the seizure as “piracy” and vowed retaliation.

  • The incident threatens an already fragile ceasefire and global oil supply routes.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated sharply after Iranian forces reportedly launched drones toward US warships in the Sea of Oman, following a dramatic naval confrontation involving a seized cargo vessel.

Advertisement

The latest development comes just hours after US forces intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged commercial ship accused of attempting to bypass a naval blockade imposed by Washington. 

Donald Trump

According to US officials, the vessel was disabled after ignoring repeated warnings before being boarded by American forces in the Gulf of Oman, marking the first direct seizure since the blockade began earlier in April. 

Iran, however, condemned the move, describing it as an act of “maritime piracy” and warning that it would respond. 

That response appears to have come swiftly. Iranian media reports say drones were launched toward US naval vessels in the region, signalling a direct retaliation and raising fears of a broader military confrontation. 

Advertisement

The standoff is unfolding around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. Any disruption in this region has immediate global implications, particularly for energy markets already rattled by weeks of instability. 

The crisis is part of a wider conflict that has seen the United States impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports, a move aimed at forcing Tehran back to negotiations over its nuclear programme and regional activities. 

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, including planned talks that now appear uncertain, both sides have continued to exchange threats. US President Donald Trump has warned of further military action if no agreement is reached, while Iran has indicated it will not negotiate under pressure. 

RELATED: Trump threatens to resume bombing in Iran if peace deal isn’t reached by deadline

Advertisement

With drone deployments, naval confrontations, and economic blockades all unfolding simultaneously, analysts warn the situation is becoming increasingly volatile.

For now, the latest exchange underscores a dangerous reality: diplomacy and military escalation are happening side by side, and any misstep could push the conflict into a wider regional crisis.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Fourth term ambition of Lagos deputy speaker Mojisola Meranda draws scrutiny
News
20.04.2026
Fourth term ambition of Lagos deputy speaker Mojisola Meranda draws scrutiny
Federal Government bans poultry, cement, medicine imports, introduces 2% green tax
News
20.04.2026
Federal Government bans poultry, cement, medicine imports, introduces 2% green tax
10 useless courses in Nigeria and what to study instead
Lifestyle
20.04.2026
10 useless courses in Nigeria and what to study instead
Iran fires drones toward US warships after America seizes its cargo ship
News
20.04.2026
Iran fires drones toward US warships after America seizes its cargo ship
Ngerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold [Instagram/SymplySimi]
Entertainment
20.04.2026
Adekunle Gold surprises Simi with Mercedes-Benz GLE and diamond ring for her 38th birthday
FCT teachers to begin indefinite strike Monday
News
20.04.2026
FCT teachers to begin indefinite strike Monday