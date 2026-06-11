Russia jet fuel export ban could boost Dangote refinery's position in global aviation fuel market

Russia's extended ban on jet fuel exports through November 2026 is tightening international aviation fuel supplies, presenting a strategic opportunity for Nigeria's Dangote Refinery to expand its global footprint

Russia's extended ban on jet fuel exports through November 2026 is tightening international aviation fuel supplies, presenting a strategic opportunity for Nigeria's Dangote Refinery to expand its global footprint

Russia’s decision to extend its jet fuel export ban until November 2026 could create fresh opportunities for Dangote Refinery, as Europe and other markets seek alternative aviation fuel suppliers amid tightening global supply.

Russia has extended its jet fuel export ban until November 2026 to protect domestic supplies following repeated attacks on its refining infrastructure.

The move could strengthen demand for alternative suppliers such as Dangote Refinery, which has rapidly expanded jet fuel exports to Europe and now meets most of Nigeria’s Jet A1 needs.

Although Russia is not a major jet fuel exporter, the ban adds to broader global supply concerns driven by refinery disruptions and geopolitical tensions, potentially boosting Dangote’s position in the international aviation fuel market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision by Russia to extend its ban on jet fuel exports until November 30, 2026, could create fresh opportunities for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as global aviation fuel supplies come under increasing pressure.

Russia announced the extension on Monday, saying the move is necessary to protect domestic fuel supplies as ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks continue to affect the country's refining and export infrastructure. The restriction comes months after Moscow imposed similar controls on gasoline exports in a bid to stabilise local fuel availability.

Although Russia is not among the world's largest jet fuel exporters, analysts say the latest measure adds to concerns over tightening global aviation fuel supplies at a time when air travel demand is recovering and geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt energy markets.

The development is expected to strengthen the position of alternative suppliers such as the Dangote Refinery, which has rapidly emerged as a major player in the international aviation fuel market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dangote Refinery has quickly become a key supplier for European buyers, having exported approximately 1.1 billion litres of aviation fuel to Europe between March and April 2026.

In recent months, European buyers have increasingly looked beyond traditional suppliers in the Middle East and Gulf region due to supply disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties. This has opened new opportunities for refiners in the Atlantic Basin, including those in West Africa.

Dangote Refinery, Africa's largest refinery, has already capitalised on this shift.

Industry data shows that between March and April 2026, the Lagos-based refinery exported approximately 1.1 billion litres of aviation fuel to Europe while also meeting more than 95 per cent of Nigeria's domestic Jet A1 demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The refinery reportedly shipped about 615 million litres of aviation fuel in April alone. That formed part of a wider 1.66 billion litres of refined petroleum products exported during the month, highlighting growing international demand for its products.

Market observers say disruptions affecting major refining centres around the world are gradually increasing the importance of newer large-scale facilities like Dangote in global fuel supply chains.

While Russia's jet fuel export ban may not dramatically reduce global supply volumes on its own, it contributes to a broader environment of tighter fuel availability. Such conditions often support suppliers that have significant export capacity and reliable production.

Reports already indicate that Dangote is benefiting from stronger demand in Europe and other markets seeking alternative sources of aviation fuel amid concerns over Middle East supply routes and refinery outages elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond its growing international presence, the Lagos-based mega-refinery now satisfies more than 95 percent of Nigeria’s domestic Jet A1 fuel needs.

According to reports, Russia's latest restriction covers jet fuel sold through commercial channels and exchange markets. However, supplies shipped under intergovernmental agreements, as well as cargoes already undergoing customs clearance or in transit, are exempt from the ban.

The move represents one of Moscow's most significant interventions in its refined products market in recent years. It follows earlier gasoline export restrictions introduced in April as pressure on the country's refining sector continues to grow.

Ukrainian drone strikes have repeatedly targeted Russian refineries and energy infrastructure over the past year, causing temporary shutdowns and disrupting production at several facilities. The attacks form part of Kyiv's broader strategy to reduce Russia's energy revenues, which remain a key source of funding for its military operations.

As a result, Russian refining output has reportedly declined in recent months, with some plants operating below capacity or suspending operations intermittently. The situation has tightened domestic fuel supplies and prompted authorities to prioritise local consumption over exports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond jet fuel, Russian authorities are also considering stricter controls on diesel exports as they seek to avoid domestic fuel shortages while managing the impact of continued attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.