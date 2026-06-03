Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, which has officially retained its title as Africa’s Most Admired Brand at the 2026 Brand Africa 100 awards.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, which has officially retained its title as Africa’s Most Admired Brand at the 2026 Brand Africa 100 awards.

Dangote retains title as Africa’s most admired brand for eighth consecutive year

Dangote Industries has been named Africa’s Most Admired Brand for the eighth consecutive year in the 2026 Brand Africa rankings, reinforcing its position as one of the continent’s leading corporate brands.

Dangote Industries was ranked Africa’s Most Admired Brand for the eighth straight year and retained its title as the continent’s Most Admired Industrial Brand.

The company outperformed major brands including MTN and Vodacom in the aided recall category, reflecting strong consumer recognition across Africa.

Brand Africa said African-owned brands make up only 15% of the continent’s top 100 most admired brands, highlighting the continued dominance of global brands.

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Dangote Industries Limited has once again emerged as Africa’s Most Admired Brand, extending its dominance in the annual Brand Africa rankings for the eighth year in a row.

The recognition was announced during the 16th edition of the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands awards held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The conglomerate also maintained its position as Africa’s Most Admired Industrial Brand and was named the leading African brand making a positive impact on the continent.

The latest rankings were based on a 2026 consumer survey conducted across 30 African countries, representing more than 85 per cent of Africa’s population and economic activity. The study assesses consumer sentiment, brand influence, awareness and relevance across various industries.

Dangote’s top ranking reflects its vast footprint across 30 African countries, spanning essential sectors like cement, sugar, fertilizer, and petrochemicals.

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In the aided recall category, Dangote topped the list of Africa’s most admired brands, ahead of telecommunications giants MTN and Vodacom. The company also secured second place in spontaneous brand recall, behind MTN and ahead of Zambia-based Trade Kings.

According to Brand Africa, Dangote’s strong showing reflects its growing footprint across key sectors that support economic development on the continent. The group operates businesses spanning cement manufacturing, fertiliser production, petrochemicals, energy, sugar refining, salt processing, packaging and logistics.

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The survey also ranked Dangote Industries second among brands recognised for contributing positively to society, people and environmental sustainability.

The 16th annual Brand Africa 100 awards highlighted the need to intentionally support local icons like Dangote to boost Africa's presence in the global market.

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Despite gains recorded by indigenous African companies, Brand Africa said local brands still face significant competition from international players. African-owned brands accounted for just 15 per cent of the continent’s 100 most admired brands in 2026.

Commenting on the results, Brand Africa Founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, said the figures highlight the need for stronger support for homegrown businesses.

“With African brands accounting for only 15 per cent of the top 100, it is clear that we must deliberately support and celebrate local champions like Dangote who showcase African industrial capability on the global stage,” Ikalafeng stated.

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The latest achievement adds to Dangote Industries’ growing list of honours. The company was previously inducted into the Brand Africa Hall of Fame in recognition of its consistent leadership and long-term excellence in branding.

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Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group’s Communications Chief, was honored as one of West Africa's most influential marketing executives during the continental event.

The awards also recognised Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries, as one of Africa’s 100 Most Influential Chief Marketing Officers. Chiejina was among 20 executives selected from West Africa and one of 17 Nigerians included in the inaugural Africa CMO 100 ranking.

Meanwhile, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his role in advancing industrialisation, expanding manufacturing capacity and driving private-sector growth across Africa.