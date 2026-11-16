CBI News has expanded its reach to Nigerian audiences following its debut on StarTimes Channel 285.

The development was announced on Friday, November 13, 2026, during a media parley and facility tour at the station's headquarters in Anthony, Lagos. Media professionals, bloggers, influencers and content creators attended the event, which provided an opportunity to introduce the station's operations and vision to the public.

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The programme began with a tour of the facility, where CBI News officials took guests through its various sections, including the reception, lounge, makeup studio, editing room and control room. The tour offered a look into the technical and creative processes behind the station's broadcasts.

Another notable feature of the building was its collection of distinctive artworks, which reflected the station's identity and its ambition to become a media organisation by Africans for Africa.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman of Baywood Group—the parent company of CBI News, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, described the station's arrival on StarTimes as the culmination of 11 years of infrastructure development and strategic preparation.

He said the partnership would make CBI News accessible to more Nigerians, particularly those who may not have access to conventional pay-TV subscriptions.

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Beyond StarTimes Channel 285, Ibe announced that CBI News had also completed its onboarding on FreeTV, which allows viewers to access its broadcasts through television antennas.

He explained that the organisation's broader ambition was to give Africans greater control over how their stories are told and to create opportunities for young people to participate in the media industry.

“We must tell our own stories through our own African platforms, which we have built and developed in Africa today,” he said.

Baywood also identified investigative reporting, solutions journalism and human-angle stories as key editorial priorities. He said CBI News would prioritise accuracy, thorough research and context rather than rush to publish unverified reports.

He further described the station as a 21st-century media organisation with a strong focus on the changing demands of modern audiences, particularly young Nigerians who consume news through digital platforms and mobile devices.

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“Our goal is to create, curate and deliver the most trusted and compelling analysis of our time: news that informs the mind, moves the heart and reflects the lived realities of our people.

That's why we describe ourselves as a 21st-century media organisation. We are mobile-first and show-first. On our platform, you can literally have news in your pocket wherever you go,” he stated.

The executive also disclosed plans to establish additional production facilities across the country, with Enugu identified as the next location. He announced plans for a content creator application that would allow Nigerians to publish and monetise their work.