Batman actor Robert Pattinson lands James Bond role, becoming the latest star to play 007

Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced Robert Pattinson as the eighth actor to play James Bond.

Robert Pattinson, known for playing Batman, has been officially cast as the next James Bond.

He becomes the eighth actor to take on the iconic 007 role, following Daniel Craig.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond film, but its release date and remaining cast are yet to be announced.

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Robert Pattinson has been officially cast as James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, ending one of the longest casting hunts in the franchise's history. The 007 social media accounts confirmed it with a short post reading "Robert Pattinson is James Bond," alongside an image of him holding a silenced pistol.

The 40-year-old English actor will lead the next Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, with Tanya Lapointe as executive producer. In a statement, Pattinson called the role a dream come true and thanked the team for believing in him.

Robert Pattinson

Pattinson becomes the eighth actor to play Bond, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig and, in non-Eon productions, others before them. Craig's run lasted 15 years and five films, ending with No Time To Die in 2021.

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The search began after Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the franchise through a joint venture with long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, which closed in March 2025. Reports said Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult screen-tested for Villeneuve in late October, alongside Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor.

The choice goes against conventional wisdom that Bond would go to a lower-profile actor, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Producers Pascal and Heyman cited his fearlessness, self-deprecating wit and ability to reinvent himself. Heyman also produced the Harry Potter film that gave Pattinson his early breakout, in which he played Cedric Diggory.

The Batman Part II is expected to wrap before the year ends.

Pattinson's career has taken him from Twilight to arthouse films such as Good Time and The Lighthouse, and later to blockbusters including Tenet and Mickey 17. He plays Bruce Wayne in The Batman, and Deadline reports he is finishing the final weeks of production on The Batman Part II, expected to wrap before the year ends.

This year he has appeared in A24's The Drama, as the villain Antinous in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and in Primetime, the first film from his production company. He will next be seen in Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, which opens next month.

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