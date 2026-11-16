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Grammy nominations for 2027: 6 Nigerians make the list, see all nominees

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 18:06 - 16 November 2026
69th Grammy Awards
Raye dominates the 69th Annual Grammy Awards nominations with 11 nods, while Nigerian stars including Asake, Tems, and Burna Boy make a strong impact across multiple major categories.
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The nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards are out, with British singer Raye leading this year's contenders after earning 11 nominations across several categories.

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The singer's nominations include Record of the Year for 'Where Is My Husband!', Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her strong showing puts her ahead of the other artists competing at the 2027 ceremony.

RAYE has the most nominations with 11 across all categories

Nigerian music also has a presence on the list, with Asake, Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems, Wizkid and Burna Boy earning nominations. The recognition stretches across the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories, while Tems also appears in the R&B field.

Asake received a Best African Music Performance nomination for 'Gratitude', while his collaboration with Wizkid, 'Jogodo', also made the category. Ayra Starr earned a nomination alongside Angélique Kidjo for 'Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)', while Tems was nominated for 'Big Daddy'.

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Tems has the most nominations for Nigerian artists

There are also notable omissions. South African singer Tyla and British pop star Harry Styles are absent from the nominations, despite the attention around their recent releases. Their absence is likely to fuel conversations about this year's selections.

Below is the full list of nominees across the 69th Grammy Awards categories.

Record of the year

  • Olivia Dean - Man I Need

  • Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

  • Bruno Mars - I Just Might

  • RAYE - Where is my husband!

  • Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure

  • Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor - Berghain

  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

  • Tame Impala with Jennie - Dracula

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Album of the Year

  • Lost Weekend — Phoebe Bridgers

  • The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean

  • Dandelion — Ella Langley

  • The Romantic — Bruno Mars

  • This Music May Contain Hope — RAYE

  • You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love — Olivia Rodrigo

  • Lux (Complete Works) — Rosalía

  • The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

Song of the year

  • Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor - Berghain

  • Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

  • Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure

  • Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

  • Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You

  • Olivia Dean - Man I Need

  • Bruno Mars - Risk It All

  • Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Best R&B Solo Performance

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  • Beyonce - Morning Dew (Donk)

  • Kehlani - Out The Window

  • Victoria Monet -Let Me

  • Jill Scott - Pressha

  • Tems - What You Need

Best New Artist

  • Angine de Poitrine

  • Geese

  • Ella Langley

  • Slayyyter

  • Sienna Spiro

  • Don Toliver

  • Remi Wolf

  • The Womack Sisters

Best R&B Song

  • Victoria Monét - Let Me

  • Leon Thomas - My Muse

  • Kehlani - Out the Window

  • Jill Scott - Pressha

  • Tems - What You Need

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Best Global Music Performance

  • Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha - Varuvaai

  • Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez - Una Flor en Cada Estrella

  • Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo - Bando [Orchestral]

  • Rosalía, Dougie F - Porcelana

  • Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

Best African Music Performance

  • Asake - Gratitude

  • Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr - Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)

  • King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni - No Tradition, No Africa

  • Tems - Big Daddy

  • Wizkid and Asake - Jogodo

  • Shakira and Burna Boy - Dai Dai

Best Global Music Album

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  • Anitta - Equilibrivm

  • Davido - Oriadé

  • Angélique Kidjo - Hope!!

  • Ayra Starr - Starrgirl

  • Tems - Love Is a Kingdom

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • Olivia Dean - Man I Need

  • Bruno Mars - Risk It All

  • Raye - Where Is My Husband!

  • Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure

  • Rosalía - Sauvignon Blanc

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Lady Gaga, Doechii - Runway

  • Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love

  • Raye featuring Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony.

  • Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter - The Life of a Showgirl

  • Tame Impala with Jennie - Dracula

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Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

  • Ariana Grande - Petal

  • Bruno Mars - The Romantic

  • Raye - This Music May Contain Hope.

  • Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

  • Olivia Dean - A Couple Minutes

  • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande - For Good

  • Laufey - Madwoman

  • Raye - I Hate the Way I Look Today.

  • Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman - All That's Left

NOTE: This is a selection of nominees from some of the major Grammy categories, alongside categories featuring Nigerian artists. The full list of nominations across all 100 categories is available on the official Grammy website.

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