Grammy nominations for 2027: 6 Nigerians make the list, see all nominees
The nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards are out, with British singer Raye leading this year's contenders after earning 11 nominations across several categories.
The singer's nominations include Record of the Year for 'Where Is My Husband!', Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her strong showing puts her ahead of the other artists competing at the 2027 ceremony.
Nigerian music also has a presence on the list, with Asake, Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems, Wizkid and Burna Boy earning nominations. The recognition stretches across the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories, while Tems also appears in the R&B field.
Asake received a Best African Music Performance nomination for 'Gratitude', while his collaboration with Wizkid, 'Jogodo', also made the category. Ayra Starr earned a nomination alongside Angélique Kidjo for 'Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)', while Tems was nominated for 'Big Daddy'.
There are also notable omissions. South African singer Tyla and British pop star Harry Styles are absent from the nominations, despite the attention around their recent releases. Their absence is likely to fuel conversations about this year's selections.
Below is the full list of nominees across the 69th Grammy Awards categories.
Record of the year
Olivia Dean - Man I Need
Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
Bruno Mars - I Just Might
RAYE - Where is my husband!
Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure
Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor - Berghain
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Tame Impala with Jennie - Dracula
Album of the Year
Lost Weekend — Phoebe Bridgers
The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
Dandelion — Ella Langley
The Romantic — Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope — RAYE
You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love — Olivia Rodrigo
Lux (Complete Works) — Rosalía
The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift
Song of the year
Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor - Berghain
Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure
Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You
Olivia Dean - Man I Need
Bruno Mars - Risk It All
Raye - Where Is My Husband!
Best R&B Solo Performance
Beyonce - Morning Dew (Donk)
Kehlani - Out The Window
Victoria Monet -Let Me
Jill Scott - Pressha
Tems - What You Need
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Best R&B Song
Victoria Monét - Let Me
Leon Thomas - My Muse
Kehlani - Out the Window
Jill Scott - Pressha
Tems - What You Need
Best Global Music Performance
Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha - Varuvaai
Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez - Una Flor en Cada Estrella
Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo - Bando [Orchestral]
Rosalía, Dougie F - Porcelana
Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai
Best African Music Performance
Asake - Gratitude
Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr - Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)
King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni - No Tradition, No Africa
Tems - Big Daddy
Wizkid and Asake - Jogodo
Shakira and Burna Boy - Dai Dai
Best Global Music Album
Anitta - Equilibrivm
Davido - Oriadé
Angélique Kidjo - Hope!!
Ayra Starr - Starrgirl
Tems - Love Is a Kingdom
Best Pop Solo Performance
Olivia Dean - Man I Need
Bruno Mars - Risk It All
Raye - Where Is My Husband!
Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure
Rosalía - Sauvignon Blanc
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga, Doechii - Runway
Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
Raye featuring Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony.
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter - The Life of a Showgirl
Tame Impala with Jennie - Dracula
Best Pop Vocal Album
Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
Ariana Grande - Petal
Bruno Mars - The Romantic
Raye - This Music May Contain Hope.
Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
Olivia Dean - A Couple Minutes
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande - For Good
Laufey - Madwoman
Raye - I Hate the Way I Look Today.
Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman - All That's Left
NOTE: This is a selection of nominees from some of the major Grammy categories, alongside categories featuring Nigerian artists. The full list of nominations across all 100 categories is available on the official Grammy website.