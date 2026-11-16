Grammy nominations for 2027: 6 Nigerians make the list, see all nominees

Raye dominates the 69th Annual Grammy Awards nominations with 11 nods, while Nigerian stars including Asake, Tems, and Burna Boy make a strong impact across multiple major categories.

The nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards are out, with British singer Raye leading this year's contenders after earning 11 nominations across several categories.

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The singer's nominations include Record of the Year for 'Where Is My Husband!', Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her strong showing puts her ahead of the other artists competing at the 2027 ceremony.

RAYE has the most nominations with 11 across all categories

Nigerian music also has a presence on the list, with Asake, Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems, Wizkid and Burna Boy earning nominations. The recognition stretches across the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories, while Tems also appears in the R&B field.

Asake received a Best African Music Performance nomination for 'Gratitude', while his collaboration with Wizkid, 'Jogodo', also made the category. Ayra Starr earned a nomination alongside Angélique Kidjo for 'Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)', while Tems was nominated for 'Big Daddy'.

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Tems has the most nominations for Nigerian artists

There are also notable omissions. South African singer Tyla and British pop star Harry Styles are absent from the nominations, despite the attention around their recent releases. Their absence is likely to fuel conversations about this year's selections.

Below is the full list of nominees across the 69th Grammy Awards categories.

Record of the year

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Bruno Mars - I Just Might

RAYE - Where is my husband!

Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure

Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor - Berghain

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Tame Impala with Jennie - Dracula

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Album of the Year

Lost Weekend — Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean

Dandelion — Ella Langley

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope — RAYE

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love — Olivia Rodrigo

Lux (Complete Works) — Rosalía

The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

Song of the year

Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor - Berghain

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure

Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Bruno Mars - Risk It All

Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Best R&B Solo Performance

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Beyonce - Morning Dew (Donk)

Kehlani - Out The Window

Victoria Monet -Let Me

Jill Scott - Pressha

Tems - What You Need

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best R&B Song

Victoria Monét - Let Me

Leon Thomas - My Muse

Kehlani - Out the Window

Jill Scott - Pressha

Tems - What You Need

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Best Global Music Performance

Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha - Varuvaai

Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez - Una Flor en Cada Estrella

Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo - Bando [Orchestral]

Rosalía, Dougie F - Porcelana

Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

Best African Music Performance

Asake - Gratitude

Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr - Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)

King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni - No Tradition, No Africa

Tems - Big Daddy

Wizkid and Asake - Jogodo

Shakira and Burna Boy - Dai Dai

Best Global Music Album

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Anitta - Equilibrivm

Davido - Oriadé

Angélique Kidjo - Hope!!

Ayra Starr - Starrgirl

Tems - Love Is a Kingdom

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Bruno Mars - Risk It All

Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure

Rosalía - Sauvignon Blanc

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga, Doechii - Runway

Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love

Raye featuring Hans Zimmer - Click Clack Symphony.

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter - The Life of a Showgirl

Tame Impala with Jennie - Dracula

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Best Pop Vocal Album

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Ariana Grande - Petal

Bruno Mars - The Romantic

Raye - This Music May Contain Hope.

Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

Olivia Dean - A Couple Minutes

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande - For Good

Laufey - Madwoman

Raye - I Hate the Way I Look Today.

Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman - All That's Left