Portugal boss Jorge Jesus reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's international retirement

Jorge Jesus has paid an emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s decision to retire from international football.

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Despite reports of a complete breakdown in their relationship, the Portugal manager admitted he wanted the Al-Nassr forward to continue playing for his country.

Jesus pays tribute to Portugal legend

Speaking exclusively to Canal 11, Jesus described Ronaldo as a global football reference and an enduring symbol of Portuguese football. The former Al-Hilal manager revealed that he had even placed a huge photograph of the 41-year-old in the national team's auditorium to inspire younger players.

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"Cris is a worldwide reference, from Portugal, from the National Team. (...). I had a huge photo of him put up in our auditorium so that all the young players could look up to him every single day.

“I asked him to continue with me because I needed him by my side. But I have to accept his decision. He will always have a place in the hearts of the Portuguese people. He will always be an icon of Portuguese football.”

Jesus' comments come after reports that Ronaldo did not personally inform him of his retirement, instead communicating his decision to Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.

The striker had reportedly ignored messages from the coach in recent weeks, with tensions escalating following their disagreement during the previous international break in Copenhagen.

Ronaldo brings record-breaking Portugal career to an end

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He captained Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title and the 2019 and 2024 UEFA Nations League crowns, establishing himself as one of the country's most decorated sporting figures.

Although Jesus had hoped to retain Ronaldo for another international campaign, his latest remarks suggest that the coach recognises the significance of the striker's contribution.