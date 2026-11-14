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Jorge Jesus disgraced in Portugal's first match post-Cristiano Ronaldo

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:20 - 14 November 2026
Denmark sparked life into Nations League A Group 4 with a big victory over Portugal.
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Portugal’s first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era ended in a humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night, spoiling a poignant pre-match tribute to their retired national icon and immediately placing Jorge Jesus on the path of derision. 

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The encounter at the Braga Municipal Stadium arrived enveloped in heavy emotion and controversy. Before kickoff, the Portuguese Football Federation paid tribute to Ronaldo, who abruptly retired from international football on November 5 following a fractured relationship with Jesus, by permanently immortalising his iconic shirt. 

Unveiling a new No. 7 font that features a horizontal crossed line, the federation symbolised the burden any future successors will bear after Ronaldo's legendary 23-year, 146-goal international career. However, the celebratory tribute quickly gave way to a nightmare on the pitch.

Key Match Details

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Jorge Jesus entered the contest riding high after winning the first four games of his tenure, but his honeymoon period was spectacularly dismantled by a clinical Danish side.

The visitors dictated the tempo early on and successfully pierced the Portuguese defence in the first half, taking a well-deserved 1-0 lead into the halftime break through Pierre-Emile Hojberg’s penalty. 

The second half devolved into a complete, disgraceful collapse for the hosts. Lacking leadership and offensive cohesion without their long-time talisman, Portugal's structural vulnerabilities were ruthlessly exploited.

Denmark poured on the pressure, netting three additional goals to stretch their advantage to a shocking 4-0 (Rasmus Hojlund brace, Joachim Anderson).  Although Portugal managed to claw back a late consolation strike in the closing stages, the 4-1 final scoreline marked a disastrous start to life without their greatest-ever player.

What the Result Means

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For Portugal, the embarrassing home defeat halts their perfect Nations League momentum and provides ammunition for Cristiano Ronaldo’s loyal fanbase. 

Supporters were incredibly quick to use the heavy loss as a stick to beat Jorge Jesus, taking to social media to mock the manager and arguing that his role in pushing out the team's superstar has left the squad fragile and directionless.

Jesus now faces a massive uphill battle to restore confidence and silence his critics before their next fixture, an away trip to face Wales on November 17.

For Denmark, the emphatic 4-1 away victory is a phenomenal statement. Exacting revenge for their earlier home defeat to Portugal, the result breathes vital life into their own Nations League campaign as victory against Norway in the final group match could see them win the group with favourable results elsewhere.

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