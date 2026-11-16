I am not Messi or Ronaldo — Vinicius addresses poor form

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr discussed the expectations placed on modern forwards.

Brazil international Vinícius Júnior has stated that maintaining elite consistency over multiple campaigns remains difficult, insisting that not everyone can be like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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The 26-year-old forward made the comments in addressing the expectations placed upon him following a drop in his domestic form since finishing second in the recent Ballon d'Or voting.

Vinícius addresses performance expectations

Despite his standing in world football, the Real Madrid winger has struggled to replicate his output from previous campaigns during the 2026/27 season.

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According to Transfermarkt data, Vinícius has only managed one goal and three assists in 585 minutes across eight LALIGA appearances this term.

Speaking during a recent interview, the winger explained the reason for his poor form, before explaining that the consistency exhibited by Messi and Ronaldo was not a realistic expectation for everyone.

🚨 Vinicius Jr: “Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi maintained a high level for so many years, achieving the same numbers”. “It’s very difficult, it’s not easy for everyone”. https://t.co/Z917JHIFvJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2026

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi maintained a high level for so many years, achieving the same numbers," Vinícius stated.

He explained that observers often expect modern forwards to match that continuous production. "It’s very difficult; it’s not easy for everyone," he added.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are football's goal scorers of the 21st century

The Messi and Ronaldo benchmark

Messi and his rival Ronaldo have set an unprecedented standard of longevity and dominance. Ronaldo recently reached 985 career goals across 1,343 appearances, maintaining a top level for most of his career, while Messi has recorded 937 goals in 1,185 matches, finishing 4th in the Ballon d’Or 22 years into his career.

Between them, the two forwards claimed 13 Ballon d'Or awards during their tenures in European football. Vinícius noted that emulating the two greats was difficult.