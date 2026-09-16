Mavin Records raises concerns over talent manager, warns public against unauthorised transactions

Mavin Records has issued a public disclaimer against a talent manager, Lotanna Harry, whom the record label accused of using its logo and presenting himself as an authorised representative of the company.

Mavin Records has warned the public against Lotanna Harry, whom the label says has been falsely presenting himself as an authorised representative.

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The record label clarified that its only known relationship with Lotanna Harry was as a paid video model engaged on a subcontract basis for select videos.

Harry described the situation as a misunderstanding and clarified that he is not a Mavin employee.

The label issued the disclaimer in a letter from its Legal Affairs department dated September 10, 2026, and published on Wednesday, September 16.

Mavin said Harry has never been appointed or authorised to act on its behalf in any capacity. The company clarified that its only known relationship with him was as a paid video model engaged on a subcontract basis for select videos.

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“The Company hereby confirms that Lotanna Harry, whose photo is hereby publicized alongside this notice, has never at any time been appointed, engaged, authorized or mandated by the Company to act as its agent, representative, intermediary or authorized person in any capacity whatsoever,” it read in part.

The record label warned members of the public and its business partners against relying on any representation, negotiation, transaction, or communication made by Harry while claiming to act for or in association with Mavin.

According to the company, any such action is unauthorised and cannot create any obligation or liability for Mavin.

“All persons are hereby expressly warned not to deal with or rely upon any representation made by the said individual as being authorized by the Company. Any person who chooses to engage with the Individual in reliance upon his/her purported authority does so entirely at his/her own risk.”

Mavin further stated that it reserves the right to take legal action against Harry or any person involved in the unauthorised use of its name, logo or business interests.

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PUBLIC NOTICE



It has come to our attention that Lotanna Harry has been presenting himself as a representative of Mavin Records.



We clarify that is he not an employee, agent or representative of Mavin Records and is not authorized to conduct business or make commitments on… pic.twitter.com/GDy2wA3Is5 — MAVIN (@MavinRecords) September 15, 2026

The company said the disclaimer was issued to protect its clients, partners, artists, associates and members of the public from dealings involving Harry under what it described as purported authority.

“This notice is issued to protect the Company, its clients, partners, artists, associates and members of the public from any unauthorized representation or purported dealings involving the Individual.”

Responding to the notice, Harry described the situation as a misunderstanding and clarified that he is not a Mavin employee or management staff.

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He explained that he runs the Record Label Access Network, an independent platform and association that connects record labels, artists and industry professionals across Nigeria.