Elderly Japanese residents take part in activities as Japan records more than 100,000 people aged 100 and above for the first time

Elderly Japanese residents take part in activities as Japan records more than 100,000 people aged 100 and above for the first time

Japan now has over 100,000 people aged 100 and above as birth rate hits record low

Japan now has over 100,000 people aged 100 and above, but the country faces a population crisis as birth rates fall and elderly citizens increase.

Japan’s centenarian population has crossed 100,000 for the first time, reaching 107,677 people aged 100 and above.

Women make up 88% of Japan’s centenarians, with the oldest woman aged 114 and oldest man aged 112.

Japan’s ageing population is creating pressure on its social security system as birth rates continue to fall.

The country’s population is expected to drop from 128 million in 2008 to about 87 million by 2070.

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Japan has reached a new milestone, but it comes with a major challenge.

The country now has more than 100,000 people aged 100 years and above for the first time ever, making Japan home to the highest number of centenarians in the world.

According to figures released by Japan’s health ministry, the country currently has 107,677 people aged 100 or older, with women making up about 88% of the group.

The oldest woman in Japan is Kishimoto Fuyo, a 114-year-old resident of Kyoto City, while the oldest man is Kato Hikaru, who is 112 years old and lives in Kumamoto.

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Japan’s Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno said he was “delighted that so many people are living long, healthy and active lives,” adding that improvements in medicine and technology have contributed to the country’s increasing life expectancy.

However, the growing number of elderly people is also creating pressure on Japan’s social security system, with authorities worried about how to support an ageing population in the coming decades.

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Why are Japanese people living so long?

Japan's Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno said he was "delighted that so many people are living long, healthy and active lives" after the latest figures were released

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Experts say Japan’s long lifespan is linked to several lifestyle factors.

Traditional Japanese meals often include fish, vegetables, rice and foods that contain less saturated fat compared with many Western diets.

Many elderly Japanese people also remain physically active by walking regularly, using public transport, cycling and doing simple exercises like stretching.

Over the years, companies in Japan have also created products designed to support older citizens, including powered exoskeletons that help people move parts of their bodies and smart eyewear that automatically adjusts focus.

But Japan has another problem: fewer babies are being born

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While Japan’s elderly population continues to grow, the number of young people is falling.

For a population to naturally replace itself, each woman needs to have an average of 2.1 children. But Japan’s fertility rate dropped to a record low of 1.14 last year.

The country’s population, which reached a peak of about 128 million in 2008, is expected to fall to around 87 million by 2070, representing a decline of about 30%.

Currently, people aged 65 and above make up roughly 30% of Japan’s population, and that figure is expected to rise to nearly 40% by 2070.

Japanese authorities have described the population decline as an “existential crisis”, with Prime Minister Sanae Takichi calling it a “quiet emergency”.

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Despite several government programmes and financial incentives aimed at encouraging young people to have more children, birth rates have continued to fall.

Experts say the reasons include fewer people getting married, rising costs of raising children, and more women joining the workforce.

Although Japan has increased immigration in recent years, foreigners still make up only about 3% of the country’s population, and opposition to accepting more immigrants remains strong.

From 153 centenarians to over 100,000

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A Japanese centenarian smiled during a celebration as the country marked another milestone in its rapidly ageing population

Japan’s centenarian population has grown dramatically over the decades.

When the government began tracking people aged 100 and above in 1963, there were only 153 centenarians in the country.

That number crossed 1,000 in 1981 and reached 10,000 by 1998.

The latest figures were released ahead of Japan’s annual “Respect for the Aged” holiday, where the government honours people turning 100 with a personal letter and a traditional sake cup.

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However, some studies have questioned the accuracy of global centenarian records, pointing to possible errors in public records and missing birth certificates.

A government audit in Japan in 2010 found that more than 230,000 people listed as aged 100 or older could not be accounted for, with some having died decades earlier. Officials said poor record-keeping and possible attempts by families to continue receiving pension payments contributed to the inaccurate figures.