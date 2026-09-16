‘Chinese must go!’ Igbo traders protest alleged takeover of Lagos market by Chinese manufacturers

Igbo traders protest Chinese retailers and manufacturers at Lagos Trade Fair Market, chanting “Chinese must go.”

A group of Igbo traders has staged a protest at the Lagos Trade Fair Market over the presence of Chinese manufacturers and retailers.

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Traders accuse Chinese businesses of taking their customers by selling directly in the same market at lower prices.

Protest leaders say Chinese nationals are welcome in Nigeria but should not manufacture and retail goods in the same market as local traders.

The traders alleged that Chinese businesses have affected their sales and taken over some of their customers by selling directly in the same market where they operate.

A video of the protest, shared on X by user Chief Ikukuoma, showed traders marching with placards and chanting, “Chinese must go.”

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One of the placards read, “We are fighting for our rights. Chinese must leave the market of ASPMDA.”

Another protester said, “Omo, we are angry o, the Chinese people must go.”

Explaining the reason for the protest, the group’s chief speaker said the traders were not asking the Chinese to leave Nigeria but wanted them to stop retailing in their market.

“You have the right to stay in Nigeria, but you don’t have the right to stay where we are doing business. You are a manufacturer; we are wholesalers and retailers. How do you bring your business to our doorstep and expect us to thrive? We cannot, because your prices are totally different from ours. We are no longer selling

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Our people are no longer selling; you are the one selling. You go to our customers and convince them to buy from you. Who are we going to sell our own to?”

The speaker stressed that the protest was not aimed at driving Chinese nationals out of Nigeria. He said their concern was about manufacturers producing goods locally and retailing them in the same market as Nigerian wholesalers and retailers.

“Pls and pls, we respect China. China is a good country. You accommodate our people, and we accommodate you too, but pls you must respect our business arrangement.

In China, our people don’t sell like you, so you have to give us that respect and leave our market. You can go very far from here and establish your business.”

The traders also warned that they would return to the authorities if their demands were not addressed, urging the Chinese businesses not to dismiss the protest as an empty threat.

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