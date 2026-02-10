Cubana Chief Priest Is The Latest City Boy

Cubana Chief Priest has been appointed as Imo State’s Director of the City Boy Movement shortly after expressing his willingness to join the political cabal in 2027.

Cubana Chief Priest (Pascal Okechukwu) is the latest celebrity to be appointed to the City Boy Movement shortly after Seyi Tinubu (President Bola Tinubu’s son) presented Obi Cubana with an appointment letter as South-East Zonal Coordinator of the City Boy Movement.

Recently, Pulse Nigeria reported that Cubana Chief Priest was signalling a stronger political alignment , and almost immediately after, he was appointed Imo State Director of the City Boy Movement.

CBM announced the news on its Instagram page, describing Chief Priest as vital to promoting Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda for his 2027 re-election.

What Exactly Is a City Boy?

The ideal definition of a ‘City Boy’ is a confident, sharp-dressed, hustler and active young man who prefers city life. He is connected, ambitious, energetic, and socially visible.

Politically, however, the City Boy Movement is a youth-oriented support group created to mobilise young Nigerians behind President Bola Tinubu’s agenda and, more pointedly, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The term has also been popularised in Nigerian pop culture, especially through Burna Boy’s song “City Boy”, which celebrates the young man who is “always on the move, making money, and doing things his own way.” This line has become iconic, capturing the swagger, independence, and hustle that define the City Boy identity.

While the song isn’t about formal politics, its imagery perfectly aligns with the kind of youthful energy and visibility the movement seeks to harness.

In that sense, 'City Boy' as political branding taps into a social identity familiar to youth culture: ambition, hustle, urban savvy, and visibility.

Celebrity Influence and Youth Mobilisation

It’s not unusual globally for celebrities to step into political spaces, as politicians often lean on high-profile names to broaden their reach.

One recent example is Nicki Minaj’s visible alignment with former US President Donald Trump. Recently, Minaj appeared onstage with Trump at a Treasury Department summit in Washington, D.C., promoting the “Trump Accounts” savings initiative, where she embraced the president’s leadership and publicly called herself his “No. 1 fan”.

She also made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, a major conservative youth convention in Arizona, where she praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance as role models and expressed admiration for their leadership.

So, influence and politics have long overlapped. What makes this moment stand out is how quickly lifestyle figures are being elevated into structured roles within a political support movement in Nigeria.

Cubana Chief Priest’s brand, for instance, is bold and highly visible. Private events, luxury aesthetics, and viral moments make him a target as he has a loud presence.

He’s trended after sharing clips of himself in expensive outfits, like rocking a designer agbada worth over ₦1.5 million paired with ₦1 million shoes, a clip that blew up online with mixed reactions about luxury in a struggling economy.

He’s also been in the spotlight for viral social media exchanges, including a heated back-and-forth with Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy that set Twitter/X on fire.

Cubana Chief Priest has been spotted with top names in Nigerian entertainment and culture. From Davido personally introducing him to President Bola Tinubu in a trending video clip to making appearances at high-profile gatherings alongside Obi Cubana, where details like him wearing a cap associated with the president’s branding stirred significant chatter online.

These moments show how his visibility goes beyond parties and luxury posts. It keeps him in the public eye, making him a figure that can amplify messaging to young Nigerians who spend a lot of their time on social media.

But youth mobilisation is serious work. It involves policy conversations, civic engagement, street coordination, and addressing real concerns like unemployment, inflation, insecurity, education, and migration.

This makes you wonder if public figures like Cubana Chief Priest can handle such serious tasks and if their aspirational branding can translate into meaningful community growth.

The Leverage Politics Strategy

One pattern that has quietly defined this administration’s political machinery is the strategic use of (morally grey) influence.

The Cubana Chief Priest name is synonymous with luxury, nightlife, influence, and social visibility. They have built personal brands around aspiration, the kind of success story that resonates strongly with many young Nigerians navigating economic pressure and limited opportunities.

So when figures like this are appointed to political mobilisation roles, it seems like an attempt to connect political messaging with youth culture.

But that’s not how many see it. A media personality criticised Obi Cubana following his announcement as the South East coordinator for the City Boy Movement, a support group advocating for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In her video, she perfectly explained the sentiments of many Nigerians.