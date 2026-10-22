Satguru Maharaj Ji criticises President Tinubu in viral video, tells him to pack his load

Satguru Maharaj Ji has criticised President Bola Tinubu in a video, questioning his leadership and warning against foreign intervention in Nigeria.

Satguru Maharaj Ji has criticised President Bola Tinubu in a video, questioning claims that he previously supported the president and expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

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The One Love Family founder accused unnamed individuals of disregarding the law and acting in their own interests, although the context of his allegations of forgery remains unclear.

Maharaj Ji also condemned calls for US President Donald Trump to intervene in Nigeria's affairs, warning that the country should not descend into conflict.

Satguru Maharaj Ji, founder of the One Love Family, has criticised President Bola Tinubu's government, accusing the administration of failing Nigerians and calling on the president to step aside.

In a video circulating online, the spiritual leader questions claims that he previously supported Tinubu, insisting that he would not remain silent if he believed the president's government was acting against the country's interests.

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“They said I was the one who stood with Baba Tinubu. I am a Nigerian. Am I blind? Am I a child? Will I see gold and call it stone?” Maharaj Ji said.

He also accused unnamed individuals of disregarding the law and acting in their own interests, saying, “We know they did not follow the law. They stole and forged the papers, trying to take care of themselves.”

The full context of the remarks about alleged forgery is unclear, and it could not be independently established whether the accusation was directed specifically at Tinubu or other individuals.

Maharaj Ji further criticised what he described as attempts to create instability in Nigeria. He claims the opposition's desperation to claim power is a deliberate attempt to cause chaos, warning that their actions threaten to plunge the country into conflict or war.

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“The way they are going, it is the truth that he wants to cause trouble. He thinks that if he does that, our prayers that Nigeria should not descend into war will not be answered,” he said.

By referencing the "Igbos" and "Donald Trump," he alleges there is an ethnic and foreign-backed plot to hijack the nation, which he insists will ultimately fail.

“That is why they are hoping Donald Trump comes in, that the Igbos come in, that Nigeria will become easy...No! They have sold themselves out, and it will not be possible. But it is not possible. Nigeria will be free from their hands,” he said.

In his remarks, Maharaj Ji presents his criticism as a matter of national interest, arguing that his identity as a Nigerian means he cannot ignore what he considers wrongdoing.

He also invokes Ibadan's reputation as a city that accommodates people from different backgrounds, while insisting that such hospitality should not be abused.

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The video ends with Maharaj Ji predicting that the courts will inevitably throw out the opposition's challenges, backing this with a spiritual declaration that the "Almighty" will not allow them to take control of the land.

“Any moment from now, let the government or the court respond and tell them, ‘No, Baba, pack your load, because Almighty did not sell you the land.’ That is how it is,” he said.

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