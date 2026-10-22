2027: Full list of 12 states Tinubu will visit for campaign rallies and dates

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to attend APC campaign rallies in 12 states ahead of the 2027 election. Here is the full list and proposed dates.

The APC has proposed campaign appearances for Tinubu in 12 states.

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The campaign tour is scheduled to begin in Kaduna on October 24, 2026.

Tinubu is expected to attend rallies across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Lagos is scheduled to host the campaign’s grand finale on January 9, 2027.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rallies in 12 states ahead of the 2027 general election, according to the party’s proposed nationwide campaign timetable.

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The schedule, released in October 2026, outlines the states the President is expected to visit between October and January as the ruling party prepares to campaign for his re-election.

According to reports by TheCable, Premium Times and Punch, the proposed tour will begin in Kaduna State on October 24, 2026, and end with a major closing rally in Lagos State on January 9, 2027.

The 12 states listed for Tinubu’s expected appearances are Kaduna, Rivers, Plateau, Oyo, Borno, Enugu, Bauchi, Sokoto, Delta, Kano, Adamawa and Lagos.

Here is the full list of the states and the proposed dates for the rallies:

APC C=campaign rally

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1. Kaduna, Kaduna State — October 24, 2026 (Saturday)

2. Port Harcourt, Rivers State — November 7, 2026 (Saturday)

3. Jos, Plateau State — November 14, 2026 (Saturday)

4. Ibadan, Oyo State — November 21, 2026 (Saturday)

5. Maiduguri, Borno State — November 25, 2026 (Wednesday)

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6. Enugu, Enugu State — November 28, 2026 (Saturday)

7. Bauchi, Bauchi State — November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

8. Sokoto, Sokoto State — December 4, 2026 (Friday)

9. Asaba, Delta State — December 12, 2026 (Saturday)

10. Kano, Kano State — December 17, 2026 (Thursday)

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11. Yola, Adamawa State — January 4, 2027 (Monday)

12. Lagos, Lagos State — January 9, 2027 (Saturday)

Kaduna is scheduled to host the opening rally, while Lagos is expected to host the closing event. The proposed itinerary covers all six geopolitical zones, with rallies planned in the North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-East, South-South and South-West.

The APC has also scheduled rallies in other states during the campaign period. However, the party’s timetable identifies only 12 states where Tinubu is expected to attend personally, with party leaders and campaign council members expected to represent him at other events.

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Tinubu had previously indicated that he would not attend every campaign rally, citing the need to balance electioneering with his responsibilities as President.