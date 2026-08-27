Mali singer Salif Keita cancels South Africa shows over xenophobia concerns

Malian music star Salif Keita has cancelled his upcoming commercial performances in South Africa over concerns about xenophobic violence against African migrants.

Malian singer Salif Keita cancels his scheduled South Africa performances over xenophobic violence targeting African migrants.

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Salif Keita says he is not closing the door on South Africa but cannot ignore reports of violence against African migrants.

Salif Keita had been scheduled to perform in South Africa before he cancelled the shows over concerns about xenophobic violence.

The singer announced the decision amid renewed concerns over anti-migrant sentiments and protests in the country.

Keita said he could not ignore reports of violence against African migrants, describing the decision to cancel his shows as painful.

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“I cannot ignore the reports of xenophobic violence against our African brothers and sisters,” Keita stated in an open letter

The Malian music icon said his decision was not an outright rejection of South Africa, but a response to the violence directed at migrants from other African countries.

“To be clear — I am not closing the door on South Africa. I am closing the door on violence,” he said.

Keita also expressed concern about the treatment of migrants who, like many others, travel in search of work, safety and better opportunities.

“When I see migrants being attacked, I don’t see ‘politics.’ I see people searching for work, safety, and dignity. That does not match the South Africa I know — the South Africa that stood firm with Mali, and the South Africa that Nelson Mandela built.”

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His manager, Carolina Vallejo of One World Records, confirmed the decision to AFP on Wednesday. However, Keita did not disclose the dates or venues of the cancelled performances.

The development comes after South Africa witnessed a series of demonstrations against illegal immigration earlier in the year, with some protests turning deadly.

Despite his decision to withdraw from commercial shows, Keita has left the door open to returning to South Africa for appearances that promote dialogue, unity and healing.

The veteran musician has a longstanding connection with South Africa. In 1988, he performed at the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London, an event that drew global attention to the anti-apartheid struggle.