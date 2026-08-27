Advertisement

Mali singer Salif Keita cancels South Africa shows over xenophobia concerns

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 12:53 - 27 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Malian singer Salif Keita cancels South Africa shows over xenophobia concerns
Malian music star Salif Keita has cancelled his upcoming commercial performances in South Africa over concerns about xenophobic violence against African migrants.
Advertisement

  • Malian singer Salif Keita cancels his scheduled South Africa performances over xenophobic violence targeting African migrants.

Advertisement

  • Salif Keita says he is not closing the door on South Africa but cannot ignore reports of violence against African migrants.

  • Salif Keita had been scheduled to perform in South Africa before he cancelled the shows over concerns about xenophobic violence.

The singer announced the decision amid renewed concerns over anti-migrant sentiments and protests in the country.

Keita said he could not ignore reports of violence against African migrants, describing the decision to cancel his shows as painful.

Advertisement

“I cannot ignore the reports of xenophobic violence against our African brothers and sisters,” Keita stated in an open letter

The Malian music icon said his decision was not an outright rejection of South Africa, but a response to the violence directed at migrants from other African countries.

“To be clear — I am not closing the door on South Africa. I am closing the door on violence,” he said.

Keita also expressed concern about the treatment of migrants who, like many others, travel in search of work, safety and better opportunities.

“When I see migrants being attacked, I don’t see ‘politics.’ I see people searching for work, safety, and dignity. That does not match the South Africa I know — the South Africa that stood firm with Mali, and the South Africa that Nelson Mandela built.”

Advertisement

His manager, Carolina Vallejo of One World Records, confirmed the decision to AFP on Wednesday. However, Keita did not disclose the dates or venues of the cancelled performances.

The development comes after South Africa witnessed a series of demonstrations against illegal immigration earlier in the year, with some protests turning deadly.

Despite his decision to withdraw from commercial shows, Keita has left the door open to returning to South Africa for appearances that promote dialogue, unity and healing.

The veteran musician has a longstanding connection with South Africa. In 1988, he performed at the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London, an event that drew global attention to the anti-apartheid struggle.

Thousands of migrants have left South Africa since late May following the renewed unrest

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Miss Nigeria wins Top Model for Africa at Miss World 2026
Entertainment
27.08.2026
Miss Nigeria wins Top Model for Africa at Miss World 2026
Malaria outbreak hits German airport as 2 workers dies, five others infected by suspected imported mosquito
News
27.08.2026
Malaria outbreak hits German airport as 2 workers dies, five others infected by suspected imported mosquito
Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo launches Christian matchmaking platform with ₦700,000 VIP package for singles
News
27.08.2026
Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo launches Christian matchmaking platform with ₦700,000 VIP package for singles
2 million Nigerians are living with avoidable blindness — 7 things that can damage your eyesight
News
27.08.2026
2 million Nigerians are living with avoidable blindness — 7 things that can damage your eyesight
Ayra Starr set to make history as first Afrobeats act to headline NFL London halftime show
Entertainment
27.08.2026
Ayra Starr set to make history as first Afrobeats act to headline NFL London halftime show
Nollywood actor opens up on prostate cancer battle days after Ogogo's death: "Cancer is now on the rise"
Entertainment
27.08.2026
Nollywood actor opens up on prostate cancer battle days after Ogogo's death: "Cancer is now on the rise"