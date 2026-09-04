First Niger Bridge to close for two weeks as FG begins emergency repairs.

First Niger Bridge to close for two weeks as FG begins emergency repairs.

First Niger Bridge shut down for emergency repairs as FG directs motorists to alternative route

The FG has shut the First Niger Bridge in Onitsha for two weeks for emergency repairs, directing motorists to use the Second Niger Bridge via Obosi and Asaba.

The First Niger Bridge will be closed from September 7 to September 21, 2026.

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The closure is for emergency maintenance following deterioration and vandalisation of some bridge components.

Motorists are directed to use the Second Niger Bridge via Obosi towards Asaba.

Repairs will include asphalt resurfacing, maintenance work, solar streetlights and CCTV installation.

The Federal Government has announced the full closure of the First Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State, for two weeks to allow emergency maintenance and rehabilitation works on the bridge.

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The closure will begin on Monday, September 7, 2026, and is expected to last until Monday, September 21, 2026, according to the Federal Ministry of Works.

The ministry said motorists and other road users should use the Second Niger Bridge route through Obosi towards Asaba, Delta State, and other destinations beyond throughout the closure period.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Federal Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works, Anambra State Field Headquarters, Timothy Emenike.

According to the ministry, the closure became necessary following the deteriorated condition of the First Niger Bridge, particularly its carriageway surface and some bridge components affected by vandalisation.

The affected components include portions of the expansion-joint steelwork as well as nuts and bolts on the stanchion and steel truss.

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The Minister of Works, David Umahi , reportedly expressed concern about the condition of the bridge during a recent working visit to Anambra State and directed the immediate commencement of emergency maintenance and rehabilitation works.

The ministry has directed SKECC, the contractor handling the 0+000–20+000km section of the Onitsha–Enugu Dual Carriageway, to undertake the emergency intervention.

The planned work will include the removal of the deteriorated asphalt surface and the laying of an approximately 40mm asphalt wearing course, alongside other maintenance and safety works.

The Federal Government will also install solar-powered streetlights and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the bridge as part of the intervention.

The CCTV installation is expected to strengthen surveillance and help prevent further vandalisation of the bridge's components.

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To manage traffic during the closure, the ministry said appropriate diversion arrangements, road signs, safety barriers and traffic-control personnel would be deployed.

Motorists have also been advised to obey temporary traffic signs and diversion instructions, reduce their speed around construction and diversion zones, avoid reckless overtaking and allow additional travel time for their journeys.

The ministry said the emergency works would be carried out during the day and at night to speed up completion and minimise the duration of the disruption.

It also apologised to motorists, businesses, residents and other road users who may be affected by the temporary closure, stressing that the intervention was necessary to restore the bridge to a safer and more efficient condition.

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The First Niger Bridge is a major transport link between Onitsha in Anambra State and Asaba in Delta State, making the closure likely to affect motorists travelling between the South-East and other parts of the country.