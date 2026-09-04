Apple Music announces ru. as the Africa Rising Cover Star for September 2026

Apple Music today announced Auja-born, Nigerian singer-songwriter ru. as the latest cover star for the Africa Rising playlist, the platform dedicated to championing the next generation of African artists making an impact both at home and around the world.

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Born Ruth Unde and raised in Abuja, ru. is steadily emerging as one of Nigeria's most compelling new voices, blending Afropop, soul and alternative R&B into a sound guided by faith and a commitment to authentic storytelling. She transforms deeply personal experiences into songs that invite listeners to see themselves reflected within them.

This month, ru. steps into the spotlight with the release of Silk II, her five-track project that continues her exploration of femininity, self-expression and intentional songwriting. Building on the momentum of breakout releases including 'i think i love you,' its sequel 'i think i love you 2' featuring Magixx, and the empowering single 'Woman,' Silk II showcases an artist confidently expanding her creative world while remaining rooted in sincerity and emotional truth.

Known for her rich vocal tone, thoughtful lyricism and striking visual identity, ru. moves effortlessly between soulful intimacy and contemporary Afropop, creating music that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant. Through 'Silk II', she continues to establish herself as more than an emerging artist, but as a distinctive creative voice helping shape the future of African music through authenticity and intentional storytelling.

Speaking on being selected as this month's Africa Rising cover star, ru. says: "To be seen in this way is a gift. I'm deeply honoured to be part of Africa Rising, and grateful for the opportunity to share a piece of my story. I hope this moment encourages others to believe that gentle beginnings can blossom into moments like this."

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As this month’s Africa Rising cover star, ru. will be featured across the Africa Rising playlist, join Ebro Darden for a conversation airing on Apple Music 1, and will feature in an Africa Now Radio episode with host Nandi Madida, offering listeners deeper insight into his journey and creative vision.