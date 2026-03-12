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Pheelz Robbed in Los Angeles, Thieves Steal His Phone, Wallet and Luxury Goyard Bag

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 17:17 - 12 March 2026
Nigerian singer and producer Pheelz has been robbed in Los Angeles, losing his phone, wallet, Goyard bag and bank cards in what appears to be a car break-in.
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Nigerian singer and producer Pheelz has been robbed in Los Angeles, sharing the news with his followers through a series of social media stories that have since drawn widespread sympathy online.

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According to his posts, the items taken included his wallet, a Goyard bag, his phone, and bank cards. Videos shared alongside the update appeared to show the aftermath, including a shattered rear window on what is believed to be his car, suggesting the vehicle was broken into rather than a direct confrontation.

It is rumoured that fellow Nigerian artist Khaid was also present and affected by the robbery, though this has not been confirmed, and full details of the incident remain unclear at this stage.

The robbery took place in LA, where Pheelz is currently based. The reason for his extended stay in the United States has not been officially confirmed, though the artist has recently teased a new project he is working on. He recently wrapped a joint EP with Fireboy DML, and speculation around a follow-up project has been building among his fanbase.

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The incident has drawn an outpouring of concern from fans and others online, with many expressing relief that he appeared to be physically unharmed.

The incident is consistent with a well-documented pattern of car break-ins across Los Angeles, particularly in areas frequented by visitors and tourists.

Smash and grab robberies targeting parked vehicles have been a persistent problem in the city for several years, with thieves typically acting quickly and targeting visible valuables left inside cars.

Los Angeles authorities have repeatedly warned residents and visitors against leaving bags or personal items in vehicles, but the problem has remained difficult to contain.

It is also the latest in the disturbing trend of Nigerian artists getting robbed abroad. In 2025, street hop star Candy Bleakz and rapper Jeriq were reported to have been robbed in South Africa.

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Also, hitmaker Lil Kesh was reported to have been a victim of a Lagos robbery accident where he suffered injuries and had his jewellery stolen.

Further details on the robbery are expected as the story develops.

Read Next: Yhemo Lee Buys His Mum a Fourth Car Worth Over ₦60M for International Women’s Day

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