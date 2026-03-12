Lagos Government Launches Probe After Socialite Dies From Botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) Surgery

The Lagos State Government has launched an investigation after a socialite reportedly died following a Brazilian Butt Lift at a clinic in Lagos.

The Lagos State Government is looking into the reported passing of a socialite named “Elena,” who is said to have died after getting a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) at an undisclosed clinic in the state.

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From what we understand, a BBL is a cosmetic surgery that takes fat from other areas of the body and uses it to give the buttocks a fuller, rounder look.

This investigation is being handled by the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), which is in charge of licensing and overseeing healthcare facilities in Lagos.

In a statement released on Thursday by Abiola Idowu, the Permanent Secretary of HEFAMAA, the government confirmed they’ve started this probe because of reports spreading on social media. These reports claim the woman had serious health issues following the cosmetic procedure.

BREAKING: The Lagos State Government has commenced an investigation into the reported death of a Lagos socialite popularly known as “Elena”, who allegedly died after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift cosmetic procedure, popularly known as BBL, at an unnamed clinic in the state. pic.twitter.com/SrBMB3hiru — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) March 12, 2026

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The statement also mentioned that these complications reportedly happened either during the surgery or just after it was completed.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), has commenced a full investigation into the reported death of a Lagos socialite popularly known as ‘Elena,’ who allegedly died after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) cosmetic procedure at a clinic in the state.

“The development follows reports circulating on social media alleging that the young woman developed complications after the aesthetic procedure, which reportedly occurred either during or shortly after the surgery.

READ ALSO: Why the BBL Has Killed More Patients Than Any Other Cosmetic Surgery

“While details of the incident are still being verified, the State Government has assured the public that a thorough, professional, and transparent investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event”, the statement partly read.

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The agency revealed that early findings show the clinic where the procedure reportedly occurred is registered with the regulatory body. However, they emphasised that having this registration doesn't stop the facility from being investigated if patient safety issues come up.

The statement continued, “Preliminary information indicates that the clinic where the procedure reportedly took place is registered with HEFAMAA.

“However, the agency notes that registration does not preclude any facility from regulatory scrutiny, particularly when incidents involving patient safety are reported.

“As the statutory regulatory body responsible for monitoring, licensing, and accrediting healthcare facilities in Lagos State, HEFAMAA ensures that all health facilities comply with established operational standards, professional guidelines, and patient safety protocols.”

The statement explains that aesthetic and cosmetic surgical procedures in Lagos follow specific, clearly outlined regulatory standards. These standards cover everything from the requirements for the facilities, the qualifications needed for the practitioners, and the safety measures for patients.

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“The agency reiterates that aesthetic and cosmetic surgical procedures are governed by clearly defined regulatory standards in Lagos State.

“These standards include requirements relating to facility infrastructure, practitioner qualifications, infection prevention and control protocols, patient consent procedures, anaesthetic safety, and emergency response capacity”, the agency added.

It added that the agency had begun a comprehensive review of the incident to determine whether the clinic and medical personnel complied with existing regulations.

“Consequently, HEFAMAA has commenced a comprehensive review of the incident, including an assessment of compliance with regulatory standards, verification of the professional credentials of the medical personnel involved, and evaluation of the level of care provided to the patient before, during, and after the procedure”, the statement further stated.

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The agency urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information that could undermine the investigation.

It also advised residents seeking cosmetic procedures to ensure they patronise only accredited health facilities and qualified medical practitioners.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified or speculative information that may compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“The Lagos State Government also advises residents seeking cosmetic or aesthetic procedures to exercise due diligence by ensuring that such services are obtained only from accredited health facilities and qualified medical practitioners with the requisite training and competence.”

The agency reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of residents through stricter regulatory oversight and enforcement of healthcare standards.

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“The government remains firmly committed to protecting the health and safety of all residents through strengthened regulatory oversight, continuous monitoring of healthcare facilities, and strict enforcement of healthcare standards across the state.