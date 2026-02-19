Age verification required
Ramadan Day 2: Dua, Hadith, and Rewarding Deeds for Today
Alhamdulillah, we have reached the second day of the blessed month of Ramadan.
As we fast and pray today, may the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and beyond.
Ramadan Day 2 Dua
اللَّهُمَّ قَرِّبْنِي فِيهِ إِلَى مَرْضَاتِكَ، وَجَنِّبْنِي فِيهِ مِنْ سَخَطِكَ وَنَقِمَاتِكَ، وَوَفِّقْنِي فِيهِ لِقِرَاءَةِ آيَاتِكَ، بِرَحْمَتِكَ يَا أَرْحَمَ الرَّاحِمِينَ
Transliteration:
Allahumma qarribni fihi ila mardatik, wa jannibni fihi min sakhatik wa naqamātik, wa waffiqni fihi liqira’ati ayātik, birahmatika ya arhamar-rahimeen.
English Translation:
“O Allah, bring me closer in it (this day) to Your pleasure, and keep me away in it from Your anger and punishments, and grant me success in reciting Your verses, by Your mercy, O Most Merciful of the merciful.”.
Hadith of the Day
The Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:
"Whoever fasts Ramadan out of faith and in the hope of reward, his previous sins will be forgiven."
(Sahih al-Bukhari, 38; Sahih Muslim, 760)
This hadith reminds us that fasting in Ramadan with sincerity and seeking Allah’s reward leads to the forgiveness of past sins. May Allah grant us the ability to fast with sincerity and devotion. Ameen.
Deed of the Day
Show Kindness and Serve Others
The Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:
"The best of people are those who are most beneficial to others."
(Sunan al-Mu’jam al-Awsat, 6192)
Today, focus on acts of kindness and service to others. Some ways to do this include:
Providing food or water to someone in need.
Helping family members with their tasks.
Giving charity, even if it's a small amount.
Calling or visiting a loved one to check on them.
Making sincere dua for others.
Don't forget that even the smallest acts of kindness carry great rewards, especially during Ramadan. That is why Allah, in His mercies, enjoins us to constantly offer help, care, and kindness where possible. Don't hesitate to do what you think is good and acceptable to Allah or any of His creations.
May Allah accept our good deeds. Ameen.
