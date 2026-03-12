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12 Lawmakers Dump PDP, YPP, LP As Fresh Defections Rock House Of Representatives

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 15:03 - 12 March 2026
12 Lawmakers Dump PDP, YPP & Labour Party for APC and ADC
A fresh wave of defections hits Nigeria’s House of Representatives as 12 lawmakers switch from the PDP, YPP, and Labour Party to the APC and ADC. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu confirms the political realignment.
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Another round of political defections has hit Nigeria’s House of Representatives, with 12 lawmakers formally announcing that they are leaving their parties for new political platforms.

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The development was revealed during plenary on Thursday by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who read out several letters submitted by the lawmakers informing the House of their political realignments.

According to the announcement, six lawmakers dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while others moved from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kalu explained that the lawmakers had formally notified the House through resignation letters, adding that ceremonial acknowledgements would be completed when some of them are physically present in the chamber.

Below is the list of lawmakers who announced their defections:

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Lawmakers Who Moved From PDP To APC

  • Bamisele Komolafe Beatrice Lowery 

  • Muktar Aliyu Betara (Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency, Borno State)

  • Zakari Dauda Nyampa (Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency, Adamawa State) 

Lawmakers Who Moved From Other Parties To ADC

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  • Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe (Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Anambra State) defected from YPP to ADC.

  • Bright Iyamu Jesse Oke Onakpasa moved from the Labour Party to the ADC.

  • Shuaib Abiola Sowunmi moved from the Labour Party to the ADC.

Other Lawmakers Mentioned During The Session

The Deputy Speaker also mentioned several lawmakers whose letters had been received but whose ceremonial announcements would be made once they were present in the chamber. They include:

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  • Murphy Osaro Omoruyi

  • Jafaru Yakubu

  • Prince Sadiq Abbas Tafida

  • Victor Afam Ogene

  • Kafilat Ogbara

  • Peter Udo Udofia

  • Professor Obi Lilian Orogbu

  • Barrister Mohammed Bello Shehu

  • Dankawu Idris

  • Hassan Shehu Hussaini

  • Muhammad Ghali Tijjani

  • Jimbo Ibrahim

Kalu noted that while the House had officially received their resignation letters, formal announcements would only be made when the lawmakers are present to confirm the move.

“It’s treated as received, but the ceremonial announcement will be made when they’re in the house. They have to be here so they don’t deny it tomorrow,” the Deputy Speaker said.

The defections highlight another moment of shifting alliances within the National Assembly, a pattern that has become common in Nigeria’s political landscape as lawmakers reposition themselves ahead of future political developments.

2027 In Mind

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Politicians have started strategising ahead of the upcoming 2027 general election. In the last few months, Nigeria's political scene has been rocked by cross-carpeting with several politicians dumping their parties to align their interests with the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In 2026, five governors left their parties and pitched their tents with APC, which now controls 31 of the 36 states, with only 5 governors left. The recent mass defection in the national assembly captures the power dynamics that will play a key part in the general elections come January 2027.

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