Ramadan Day 9: Power Your Day With These Prayers, Dua, and Hadith

On Day 9 of Ramadan, recite today's dua asking Allah for mercy, feed the needy to multiply your reward, and show kindness to orphans. Includes Arabic text, transliteration, and English translation.

Day 9 of Ramadan is a powerful moment to deepen your worship and acts of charity. The dua for today calls on Allah's mercy for orphans and the needy, while today's hadith reminds us of the immense reward for feeding a fasting person.

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the ninth day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

As we fast and pray today, may the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and Beyond.

Dua of the day

Ramadan Day

اللَّهُمَّ ارْزُقْنِي فِيهِ رَحْمَةَ الْأَيْتَامِ، وَإِطْعَامَ الطَّعَامِ، وَإِفْشَاءَ السَّلَامِ، وَصُحْبَةَ الْكِرَامِ، بِطَوْلِكَ يَا مَلْجَأَ الْآمِلِينَ.

Transliteration:

Allahumma arzuqni fihi rahmata al-ayatam, wa it'ama at-ta'am, wa ifshaa as-salam, wa suhbat al-kiram, bi-tawlik ya malja al-amilin.

Translation:

“O Allah, on this day, grant me the mercy to care for orphans, to feed the hungry, to spread peace, and to keep company with the noble. By Your grace, O the refuge of those who hope.”

Hadith of the Day

Ramadan Day

عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيْرَةَ رضي الله عنه قَالَ: قَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ﷺ:

"مَنْ فَطَّرَ صَائِمًا كَانَ لَهُ مِثْلُ أَجْرِهِ غَيْرَ أَنَّهُ لَا يَنْقُصُ مِنْ أَجْرِ الصَّائِمِ شَيْئًا"

Transliteration:

An Abi Hurayrata radhiyallahu 'anhu qal: Qala Rasulullah ﷺ:

"Man fattara saaiman kana lahu mithlu ajrihi ghayra annahu la yanqusu min ajri as-sa'imi shay'an."

Translation:

Abu Huraira (RA) reported that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said:

"Whoever gives food for a fasting person to break his fast, he will have a reward like theirs, without diminishing anything from the reward of the fasting person."

— [Sunan At-Tirmidhi 807]

Reflection:

This hadith highlights the immense reward of providing iftar to a fasting person. Even if you cannot offer a full meal, sharing dates or water brings the same reward without reducing the fasting person's reward.

Deed of the Day

Ramadan Day

Show Kindness to Orphans & the Needy

The Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:

"The one who cares for an orphan and myself will be together in Paradise like this" (and he held his two fingers together). - [Sahih al-Bukhari 6005]

How to Practice This Today:

Donate to an orphanage or sponsor an orphan.

Prepare or distribute meals for people in need in your community.

Spend time with an orphan or help a child in need.

Make dua for orphans and the less fortunate around the world.

By caring for orphans and people experiencing poverty, we earn immense rewards and bring joy to those in need. May Allah accept our deeds. Ameen.

Day 10 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)

As we approach Day 10, don’t forget the power of Tahajjud (night prayer). The quiet hours of the night are a special time to draw closer to Allah, ask for His mercy, and pray for all your needs. Make the most of this blessed time in your Ramadan journey.