As we welcome the eighth day of Ramadan, we find ourselves growing spiritually, embracing patience, and deepening our devotion. Each passing day is an opportunity to increase our remembrance of Allah, seek forgiveness, and reflect on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Ramadan is more than just abstaining from food and drink; it is a time of spiritual elevation, self-discipline, and unwavering faith. Let today be filled with heartfelt prayers, powerful duas, and inspiring reflections.
Ramadan Day 8 Prayers
A powerful prayer for today focuses on seeking wisdom, protection, and strength in worship:
"O Allah, fill my heart with wisdom and my soul with patience. Protect me from harm, increase me in faith, and guide my actions towards goodness. Strengthen my sincerity in worship, and grant me steadfastness in my fasting. Ameen."
Dua of the Day
Dua (supplication) connects us to Allah’s mercy and blessings. Here is a meaningful dua for the eighth day of Ramadan:
"اللَّهُمَّ ارْزُقْنِي فِيهِ رَحْمَةَ الْأَيْتَامِ، وَإِطْعَامَ الطَّعَامِ، وَإِفْشَاءَ السَّلَامِ، وَصُحْبَةَ الْكِرَامِ، بِطَوْلِكَ يَا مَلْجَأَ الْآمِلِينَ."
"O Allah, grant me the ability to show mercy to orphans, to feed the hungry, to spread peace, and to keep the company of the righteous. O Source of hope, bestow upon me Your kindness. Ameen."
Hadith of the Day
The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reminds us of the immense reward of fasting and kindness:
"The believer’s shade on the Day of Resurrection will be his charity." – (Sunan At-Tirmidhi 604)
This hadith highlights the importance of generosity, especially during Ramadan. Let us strive to give, whether through food, wealth, or kindness, knowing that every act of charity brings us closer to Allah’s mercy.
Ramadan Day 8 Quotes
Let these words inspire you as you continue your Ramadan journey:
Quranic Reflection:
"Indeed, Allah does not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves." – (Quran 13:11)
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):
"Do not belittle any good deed, even meeting your brother with a cheerful face." – (Sahih Muslim 2626)
Islamic Scholar:
"Ramadan is the month of patience, and the reward of patience is paradise." – Ibn Qayyim
As we continue on this sacred journey, let us be mindful of our actions, seek sincerity in our worship, and extend kindness to those around us.
May Allah accept our fasts, increase us in goodness, and fill our hearts with peace and gratitude. Ameen.
Day 9 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)
Tahajjud is a time of intimate connection with Allah, offering us an opportunity to seek forgiveness, mercy, and guidance. It is a voluntary yet highly rewarding prayer that brings immense blessings, especially during Ramadan.
Allah describes the people of Tahajjud in Surah As-Sajdah (32:16-17):
"They arise from their beds; they supplicate their Lord in fear and aspiration, and from what We have provided them, they spend. And no soul knows what has been hidden for them of comfort for eyes as a reward for what they used to do."
The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) further emphasized the significance of Tahajjud:
"Hold fast to the night prayer, for it is the habit of the righteous before you. It brings you closer to your Lord, atones for bad deeds, prevents sin, and drives away sickness from the body." – (Sunan At-Tirmidhi 3549)
As you prepare for the next day of fasting, make an effort to observe Tahajjud on Day 9.
How to Perform Tahajjud:
The best time for Tahajjud is in the last third of the night before Suhoor.
You may offer a minimum of two rakats and as many as 12 rakats, including Witr.
After completing your prayer, make personal duas, seeking Allah’s mercy, forgiveness, and blessings.
May Allah grant us the strength to wake up for Tahajjud and allow us to experience its immense spiritual rewards. Ameen.