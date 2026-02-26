Age verification required
Africa’s Biggest Fintech Leaders are Heading to Kigali in March 2026, Here’s Why Nigerians Should Pay Attention
If you work in fintech, policy, digital banking, Web3, payments, or even startup investing, there’s one event you’ll want on your radar in 2026.
The Inclusive FinTech Forum (IFF) 2026 is returning to Kigali, Rwanda from March 10–12, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most important conversations about the future of finance on the continent.
After two successful editions, including the 2025 forum that brought together regulators, founders, investors and financial institutions, the third edition is set to go even bigger.
What makes IFF different?
IFF isn’t just another fintech conference.
It’s a global platform where policymakers, central banks, investors, fintech founders and development partners come together to shape real regulatory frameworks, partnerships and long-term infrastructure for financial inclusion.
In 2026, the forum expects to host up to 3,000 delegates from Africa and beyond, with high-level speakers and a strong focus on practical implementation, not just talk.
The National Bank of Rwanda joins the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) as lead partners, signaling strong institutional backing.
The theme: Shaping the Future of Inclusive Finance
This year’s theme - “Shaping the Future of Inclusive Finance: Innovation. Impact. Connection.” reflects the urgent conversations happening across African fintech ecosystems.
Key focus areas include:
Building Africa’s Digital Currency Corridor from CBDCs to cross-border commerce
AI-powered financial inclusion scaling smart solutions in emerging markets
Open Finance ecosystems connecting Africa to global financial systems
Climate FinTech financing Africa’s green transition
For Nigerian founders, regulators and investors, these themes hit close to home especially as conversations around cross-border payments, AI in finance and digital asset regulation continue to gain momentum locally.
Why this matters for Nigeria
Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest fintech markets.
Events like IFF offer an opportunity to:
Engage directly with regulators across the continent
Form cross-border partnerships
Understand upcoming policy directions
Position early in infrastructure conversations shaping the next wave of fintech.
For operators building across Africa, these rooms matter.
Who should attend?
Fintech founders and operators
Policy advisors and regulators
Investors and VCs
Financial institutions
Web3 and digital asset builders
Development finance institutions
If you’re serious about scaling beyond one market, this is a strategic room to be in.
Registration is now open
The Inclusive FinTech Forum 2026 will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre from March 10–12, 2026.
To learn more about IFF 2026 and secure your participation, visit:
https://www.inclusivefintechforum.com/get-your-2026-pass?&utm_source=media_houses&utm_medium=paid-media&utm_campaign=media-houses-pulse-ng-blog
If the future of African finance matters to you, this is where the conversation begins.
