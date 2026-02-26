Advertisement

Africa’s Biggest Fintech Leaders are Heading to Kigali in March 2026, Here’s Why Nigerians Should Pay Attention

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 11:01 - 26 February 2026
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

If you work in fintech, policy, digital banking, Web3, payments, or even startup investing, there’s one event you’ll want on your radar in 2026.

The Inclusive FinTech Forum (IFF) 2026 is returning to Kigali, Rwanda from March 10–12, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most important conversations about the future of finance on the continent.

After two successful editions, including the 2025 forum that brought together regulators, founders, investors and financial institutions, the third edition is set to go even bigger.

Advertisement

What makes IFF different?

IFF isn’t just another fintech conference.

It’s a global platform where policymakers, central banks, investors, fintech founders and development partners come together to shape real regulatory frameworks, partnerships and long-term infrastructure for financial inclusion.

In 2026, the forum expects to host up to 3,000 delegates from Africa and beyond, with high-level speakers and a strong focus on practical implementation, not just talk.

The National Bank of Rwanda joins the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) as lead partners, signaling strong institutional backing.

Advertisement

The theme: Shaping the Future of Inclusive Finance

This year’s theme - “Shaping the Future of Inclusive Finance: Innovation. Impact. Connection.” reflects the urgent conversations happening across African fintech ecosystems.

Key focus areas include:

  • Building Africa’s Digital Currency Corridor from CBDCs to cross-border commerce

  • AI-powered financial inclusion scaling smart solutions in emerging markets

  • Open Finance ecosystems connecting Africa to global financial systems

  • Climate FinTech financing Africa’s green transition

For Nigerian founders, regulators and investors, these themes hit close to home especially as conversations around cross-border payments, AI in finance and digital asset regulation continue to gain momentum locally.

Why this matters for Nigeria

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest fintech markets.

  • Events like IFF offer an opportunity to:

  • Engage directly with regulators across the continent

  • Form cross-border partnerships

  • Understand upcoming policy directions

Position early in infrastructure conversations shaping the next wave of fintech.
For operators building across Africa, these rooms matter.

Advertisement

Who should attend?

  • Fintech founders and operators

  • Policy advisors and regulators

  • Investors and VCs

  • Financial institutions

  • Web3 and digital asset builders

  • Development finance institutions

If you’re serious about scaling beyond one market, this is a strategic room to be in.

Registration is now open

The Inclusive FinTech Forum 2026 will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre from March 10–12, 2026.

To learn more about IFF 2026 and secure your participation, visit:
https://www.inclusivefintechforum.com/get-your-2026-pass?&utm_source=media_houses&utm_medium=paid-media&utm_campaign=media-houses-pulse-ng-blog 

If the future of African finance matters to you, this is where the conversation begins.


#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Business
31.01.2018
Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Ramadan Day
Lifestyle
26.02.2026
Ramadan Day 9: Power Your Day With These Prayers, Dua, and Hadith
Africa’s Biggest Fintech Leaders are Heading to Kigali in March 2026, Here’s Why Nigerians Should Pay Attention
Business
26.02.2026
Africa’s Biggest Fintech Leaders are Heading to Kigali in March 2026, Here’s Why Nigerians Should Pay Attention
Lagos Is the Only African City Going to Cannes This Year
Movies
26.02.2026
Lagos Is the Only African City Going to Cannes This Year
Samsung Is Bringing Perplexity AI to the Galaxy S26
Technology
26.02.2026
Samsung Is Bringing Perplexity AI to the Galaxy S26
How to Buy and Sell Bitcoin in Ghana and Nigeria
Business
26.02.2026
How to Buy and Sell Bitcoin in Ghana and Nigeria
Tiwa Savage Launches Foundation to Empower African Creatives 
Music
25.02.2026
Tiwa Savage Launches Foundation to Empower African Creatives 