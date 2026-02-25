Tiwa Savage Launches Foundation to Empower African Creatives 

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has launched a Music Foundation dedicated to discovering, developing, and empowering the next generation of African music creatives.

Tiwa Savage 's Foundation is rooted in a simple belief that the music industry is far bigger than just the artist alone. Behind every global hit are producers, songwriters, sound engineers, music executives, and creative professionals whose work shapes culture. Yet across Africa, access to structured, world-class training for these careers remains limited.

The Tiwa Savage Music Foundation was created to expand that access, building pathways not only for performers, but for the broader ecosystem that sustains the music industry.

Tiwa Savage launches Music Program with Berklee College of Music

An African Music Icon Is Helping To Shape The Continent’s Creative Future

The Tiwa Savage Music Foundation is a philanthropic initiative dedicated to empowering emerging talent through music, education, and creative opportunity by providing access to world-class music training, mentorship, and resources across the African continent, particularly aimed at underrepresented or underserved communities.

Through strategic partnerships, community-driven programs, and targeted initiatives, the Foundation is committed to creating lasting impact and expanding access to opportunities across Africa and beyond.

The Tiwa Savage Music Foundation has partnered with Berklee College of Music, the world’s most prestigious contemporary music institution, to bring an immersive educational experience directly to Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking on the launch of the Foundation, Tiwa Savage shared; “I wanted to build something that opens people’s eyes to the full scope of what’s possible in music. The person who composed the score for a film, who creates music for global campaigns, or who uses music as a tool for healing. These are meaningful, sustainable careers that don’t always exist in the spotlight. This foundation is my way of creating a platform that helps African music creatives understand what’s possible and gives them access, guidance, and support to pursue those paths with confidence. At this point in my career, I’m incredibly grateful for everything music has given me, and it means a lot to be able to give back in a way that creates real opportunity for others. This day has been years in the making, and I’m so excited to finally share it.”

Ultimately, the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation is about expanding what’s possible, showing young Africans the many careers within music, and providing them with access and resources to pursue them.

Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage

Charity Begins At Home - Tiwa Savages Foundations To Kick Off in Nigeria

The inaugural initiative, Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program, will take place in Lagos Nigerian between April 23–26, 2026.

The four-day intensive will train 100 students and cover hands-on training across live performance, songwriting, music production, and the business of music, meeting participants at their current level while expanding their technical, creative, and commercial capabilities.

As a Berklee alumna herself (Berklee PDM ’07), the program reflects her journey from student to a global star and her commitment to creating structured pathways for emerging African talent to access elite training, mentorship, and industry insight without leaving the continent.

The program culminates in a live showcase where participants present their original work that fuses global music styles with West African musical traditions, followed by a closing ceremony and the presentation of scholarship awards. Select participants will receive tailored guidance on advancing their artistic and professional journeys through Berklee’s in-person and online Programs.

The Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program will run daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Applications are now open through March 20, 2026, to emerging musicians, producers, songwriters, and creators across Africa. Admission is highly selective. There is no tuition cost for accepted participants; however, attendees will be responsible for their travel and accommodation in Lagos.

