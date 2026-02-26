Age verification required
Samsung Is Bringing Perplexity AI to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is expanding its artificial intelligence ambitions again. According to Samsung Newsroom, Samsung is integrating Perplexity AI into its Galaxy AI ecosystem, starting with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.
This move signals a shift in how AI assistants work on Samsung smartphones. Instead of relying on just one built-in assistant, Samsung is building a multi-assistant system where users can choose between different AI tools, including Perplexity, Google’s Gemini, and Bixby.
Here’s what the update means, how it works, and why it matters for anyone using a Galaxy device.
What Is Perplexity AI?
Perplexity AI is an AI search assistant known for giving direct, cited answers to questions. Unlike traditional search engines that display a list of links, Perplexity provides a structured response and references its sources.
In simple terms, it combines conversational AI with real-time web search. You ask a question, and it produces an answer with links showing where the information came from.
By integrating Perplexity into Galaxy AI, Samsung is bringing AI search directly into the operating system. That means users will not need to open a separate app to access it.
How Perplexity Will Work on Galaxy Phones
With the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, users will reportedly be able to activate Perplexity using a voice trigger such as “Hey, Plex”. It will sit alongside existing assistants like Bixby and Gemini.
The important detail is integration. Perplexity will not simply function as a downloadable app. It will connect with core Samsung apps, including:
Notes
Calendar
Reminders
Clock
Gallery
This means you could ask Perplexity to summarise notes, organise reminders, search for information while drafting content, or explain something directly inside your phone’s interface.
For example:
“Summarise this meeting note.”
“Find recent news about electric cars.”
“Explain this concept in simple terms.”
Instead of switching between apps, the AI assistant would respond within the Galaxy ecosystem.
What Is Galaxy AI?
Galaxy AI is Samsung’s artificial intelligence platform introduced to bring AI features directly into its smartphones and tablets. It already includes tools such as:
AI photo editing
Live translation
AI writing assistance
Smart summarisation
Call translation features
With the addition of Perplexity AI, Galaxy AI becomes more search-focused and conversational. It strengthens Samsung’s AI ecosystem and gives users another way to interact with their phones.
This is part of a wider industry trend. Smartphone makers are racing to embed advanced AI assistants directly into mobile operating systems.
Why Samsung Is Expanding Beyond One AI Assistant
For years, smartphone users were limited to a single default assistant. Apple devices rely heavily on Siri. Many Android phones default to Google Assistant or Gemini. Samsung has long promoted Bixby.
Now, Samsung appears to be building what can be described as a multi-agent AI ecosystem. Instead of forcing users into one assistant, Galaxy devices could support multiple AI tools working together.
This approach has several advantages:
More flexibility – Users can choose the AI assistant that suits their task.
Stronger AI search – Perplexity specialises in search-based responses.
Improved productivity – AI assistance inside Notes, Calendar, and Gallery can save time.
Competitive positioning – Samsung strengthens its AI smartphone offering against rivals.
By adding Perplexity AI to Galaxy AI, Samsung is widening its artificial intelligence strategy beyond in-house tools.
What This Means for Galaxy S26 Users
If you plan to upgrade to the Galaxy S26 series, AI functionality will likely play a central role in your daily use.
Here’s what you can expect:
1. Faster AI Search on Your Phone
Instead of typing queries into a browser, you can ask Perplexity directly. It will generate concise, source-backed answers.
2. AI Inside Core Apps
Perplexity may help summarise long notes, provide research assistance, or explain information without leaving your current screen.
3. Smarter Voice Commands
Voice interaction appears to be a priority. A dedicated trigger phrase suggests Samsung wants AI to feel integrated, not optional.
4. More AI Choice
Users may switch between Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity depending on preference.
This layered AI system could make Galaxy phones feel more adaptive and personalised.
Will Existing Galaxy Phones Get Perplexity?
At the moment, reports suggest the feature will debut with the Galaxy S26 series. It is unclear if older Galaxy devices will receive the integration through software updates.
Samsung has previously rolled out Galaxy AI features to earlier models after launch, so expansion remains possible.
In Essence
Samsung integrating Perplexity into Galaxy AI marks another step in the evolution of AI smartphones. With the Galaxy S26 series expected to introduce this feature, users may gain a more flexible and powerful AI assistant system directly within their devices.
Instead of relying on one digital assistant, Galaxy users could soon have a choice between multiple AI tools working seamlessly inside their phone.
As AI search, conversational AI, and smart productivity tools continue to grow, Samsung’s multi-assistant approach may shape how future smartphones operate.
For Galaxy users, the message is clear: artificial intelligence is no longer in the background. It is becoming the centre of the smartphone experience.
