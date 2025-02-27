7 Fruits You Should NOT Use to Break Ramadan Fast

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim calendar. It is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and communal bonding. Breaking your fast with the right fruits is key to maintaining energy and health. During this time, adult Muslims are expected to observe a strict fast from dawn till sunset where they are not to eat or drink even water during the day.

There are two essential meals of the day during the Ramadan fasting period: Iftar : This is the meal Muslims eat to break their daily fast at sunset. During the period this meal is served is a time to refuel and connect with loved ones. Many Muslims start their Iftar meal by eating dates and drinking water, following the Prophet Muhammad’s example.



Suhoor: This is the predawn meal Muslims eat before starting their daily fast, and it often occurs right before the early morning prayer known as Fajr. Eating a healthy Suhoor is important because it keeps you focused and energized all day, especially during extended fasting periods. Aside from the sustenance Suhoor provides, the period is also a quiet and reflective time during which one can offer dua (prayer) and plan for the day's fast.

During these fasting periods, what you eat can either make or mar your Ramadan experience. In this article, I’ll list the seven fruits that may not be ideal for starting your iftar meal and explain why.

Why Fruit Choices Matter When Breaking Your Fast

Breaking your fast is a delicate process that helps your body shift from hours of hunger to the digestion of nutrients. When you fast, your digestive system takes a rest, and a sudden intake of certain foods can disrupt it. Here’s why making the right choice is important: Digestion : After fasting, your stomach is sensitive. Eating heavy or very fibrous foods can cause problems like bloating or heartburn.

Blood Sugar: Fasting lowers your blood sugar. Eating sugary or acidic foods can make your blood sugar spike and then crash, making you feel tired.

The 7 Fruits to Avoid When Breaking Your Ramadan Fast

While fruits are generally healthy and packed with vitamins, some can be problematic when consumed on an empty stomach. Here’s a closer look at the seven fruits you might want to avoid at Iftar.

1. Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruits)

Citrus fruits are known for their high acid content. Consuming oranges, lemons, or grapefruits on an empty stomach can lead to irritation of the stomach lining, causing heartburn, gastritis, gastric ulcers, and discomfort right when you’re trying to settle in after a long day.

2. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that, while beneficial for digestion in moderate amounts, can be too harsh on an empty stomach. The fruit’s natural sugars and acidity might cause an upset stomach or increased acidity. So, pineapple should not be used to break a fast.

3. Apples

Apples are high in fibre, which is great for overall health. However, when eaten raw immediately after fasting, the fibre can be a bit much for a sensitive stomach, potentially leading to bloating or digestive discomfort.

4. Pawpaw

Pawpaw is generally known for its digestive benefits. Yet, for some individuals, pawpaw may trigger a mild laxative effect—something you may want to avoid right after breaking your fast. A sensitive stomach might react unfavourably, leading to discomfort.

5. Watermelon

Watermelon is incredibly hydrating and packed with natural sugars. However, its high water and sugar content can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels immediately after a long fast, followed by a quick drop. This could cause you to be fatigued and thirsty.

6. Mangoes

While mangoes are delicious and packed with vitamins, they contain a lot of fructose. Consuming them on an empty stomach can overwhelm your digestive system and lead to discomfort or a sugar crash , particularly when your body adjusts after hours of fasting.

7. Bananas

Bananas are known for their high potassium and magnesium content, which is good for health. These minerals can upset your system and cause discomfort on an empty stomach. It’s best to consume them later in your meal when your stomach is better prepared to handle the nutrients.

What Fruits Should You Use to Break Your Ramadan Fast?

While the above fruits may not be the best choice for Iftar, plenty of alternatives are ideal and gentle on your digestive system. Here are recommended fruits for Iftar :

Dates

Dates have been the traditional choice for breaking the Ramadan fast. They are a healthy Iftar alternative because they are packed with natural sugars, fibre, and essential minerals that give you a quick energy boost and help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Smoothies

A well-blended smoothie can ease your digestive system back into action. Try blending fruits like berries, dates, and milk, or even include zobo (hibiscus tea) with a bit of yoghurt to create a healthy and nutritious drink.

Light Soups

Starting your meal with a light soup can prepare your digestive system for the main course. Vegetable or chicken soups can provide hydration and essential nutrients without overwhelming your stomach. In addition to dates, smoothies, and soups, consider other local options that are gentle on the stomach. For example, freshly squeezed juices, such as those made from oranges or pawpaw, can be consumed later in the meal when the stomach is no longer empty.

Where to Find Your Fruits

Local Markets : Local markets near you offer various fresh fruits at competitive prices. Always compare prices and quality.

Supermarkets: Shops like Shoprite, Ebeano, and Spar carry a range of imported and local fruits. Expect imported items like apples to be pricier, while locally grown fruits are more affordable.

The African Mother Tip As an average Nigerian, whenever festive periods are close, you will hear people talk about the hike in the prices of goods and services while advising each other to make their purchases before these festive periods. Now, I’m about to become your low-budget Nigerian aunty and advise you to buy your Ramadan fruits in bulk before fasting starts to save money and energy.

Tips for a Smooth Ramadan Fast

To make sure your iftar and suhoor are both enjoyable and easy on your stomach, consider these additional tips: Start Small : Break your fast with one or two dates or a small portion of a gentle smoothie. Allow your body a few minutes to adjust before moving on to larger portions.

Hydrate Slowly: Begin with a glass of water. Avoid chugging large amounts too quickly to prevent overwhelming your system.

Listen to Your Body: Everyone’s digestive system is unique. If a particular fruit or dish doesn’t agree with you, take note and adjust your choices accordingly for future occasions.

The way you break your fast can set the tone for the rest of your evening, so it’s important to choose foods that satisfy your hunger and support your digestive health.

While fruits are generally a healthy option, knowing which ones to avoid- citrus fruits, pineapple, raw apples, pawpaw, watermelon, mangoes, and bananas—can help you avoid discomfort and make the most of your iftar.