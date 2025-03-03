As we embrace the third day of Ramadan, our hearts grow stronger in faith, patience, and devotion.
Fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink, it is a journey of self-purification, spiritual discipline, and drawing closer to Allah. Each passing day of Ramadan is an opportunity to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, dua, and reflection.
Today, let us focus on strengthening our faith through supplications and inspiring words from the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Prayers
A powerful prayer for this day is one that asks for strength in fasting and steadfastness in faith:
"O Allah, grant me the strength to fast with sincerity and devotion. Purify my heart, cleanse my soul, and fill my days with acts of kindness and patience. Let my fasting be a means to draw closer to You and a shield against sin. Ameen."
Dua of the Day
Dua (supplication) is a powerful way to connect with Allah during Ramadan. Here is a meaningful dua for the third day:
"اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْ لِي نَصِيبًا مِنْ كُلِّ خَيْرٍ تُنْزِلُ فِيهِ، وَاصْرِفْ عَنِّي كُلَّ شَرٍّ تَقْدِيرُهُ فِيهِ، اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْنِي مِنَ المُقَرَّبِينَ إِلَيْكَ وَرَحْمَتِكَ تَحُوطُنِي وَتَغْفِرُ لِي ذُنُوبِي، يَا رَحْمَٰنُ يَا رَحِيمُ!"
"O Allah, grant me a share of every good that You send down in this month, and keep away from me every evil that You decree in it. O Most Merciful, draw me close to You, surround me with Your mercy, and forgive my sins. Ameen."
Hadith of the Day
The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the significance of fasting as a means of attaining piety and forgiveness:
"Whoever fasts during Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah’s rewards, then all his past sins will be forgiven." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 38, Muslim 760)
This hadith reminds us that fasting is not just a ritual but an act of devotion that purifies the soul and grants divine mercy.
Ramadan Day 3 Quotes
Let these words inspire and uplift your heart as you continue your Ramadan journey:
“And seek help through patience and prayer, and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive [to Allah].” (Quran 2:45)
“The best among you are those who have the best manners and character.” (Prophet Muhammad, PBUH – Sahih al-Bukhari 3559)
"Ramadan is the month whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is freedom from the fire." – Ibn Khuzaymah
As we continue our Ramadan journey, let us embrace each moment with gratitude and sincerity.
Let us make the most of this sacred time by increasing our prayers, making dua, and reflecting on the wisdom of the Quran and Hadith.
Day 4 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)
Tahajjud is one of the fastest ways for Muslims to get closer to their Creator. It is highly recommended for maximum spiritual gains during the month of Ramadan.
In Quran 73, verses 1-6, Allah commands His Messenger to wake up in the middle of the night and stand in prayer to his Lord.
One of the authentic hadiths (Sahih Muslim) also said the best prayer after obligatory prayers is the night prayer (Tahajjud).
Therefore, as you look forward to breaking your fast today, we urge you to prepare yourself for Tahajjud on day 4.
Ideas: You can observe this voluntary prayer anytime between Isha and the break of Dawn. Because of its voluntary nature, you're at liberty to perform two to 12 rakats with witr or as much as you can, but the minimum is two rakats.
After you've completed the number of rakats you set out to pray, add your own prayers, and be sincere, respectful, and completely devotional to Allah.
May Allah grant us the strength to continue fasting with sincerity and devotion. Ameen.
