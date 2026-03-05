Age verification required
Football Star Bukayo Saka Leaves Tems Speechless With Shocking Revelation
Arsenal Football Club and Nigerian-born English winger Bukayo Saka sat down with Grammy winning Nigerian singer Tems to discuss his interaction with music and his love for Afrobeats.
A viral part of the podcast was when Tems, while narrating how she developed her love for music, mentioned iconic Canadian singer Celine Dion as her inspiration, only for Saka to say he doesn't know her. This revelation left Tems visibly in shock.
While the football star might not be familiar with Celine Dion's famous vocals and global hit records, he still enjoys music and plays a lot of Afrobeats. The winger listed Tems, Davido, Asake, and Burna Boy as some of the stars whose music he enjoys.
Saka, who was born to Nigerian parents, has always been vocal about his Yoruba and Nigerian heritage. In June 2023, he visited Lagos state, where he spent time with his family members. He also often uses Afrobeats songs in his social media posts.
Saka's interview with Tems is the pilot episode of Arsenal's new original podcast called "The Link-Up". The podcast is available for streaming on the club's latest App called "The Arsenal," which was recently unveiled in a star-studded advert.
Tems interview with Saka, extending Arsenal's deep ties with Nigeria. The club currently boasts of several players with Nigerian parents, including Noni Madueke, Ethan Nwaneri, and Eberechi Eze. legendary Super Eagles player Nwankwo Kanu was also part of the Arsenal Invisibles that won the 2004 Premier League without dropping a point.
Arsenal FC also famously used Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck's hit single in unveiling their record signing Declan Rice in 2023.
Bukayo Saka and Arsenal will continue to focus on the upcoming matches of the 2025/2026 season, with the club still favourites to win a historic quadruple. Saka, who scored in the one-nil away win at Brighton, would play a major role as the club edges closer to winning its first league title in 22 years and its first-ever Champions League trophy.