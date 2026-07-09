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Rain leaves thousands in darkness as EKEDC, IBEDC announce fresh blackouts

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 14:59 - 09 July 2026
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Intense rainfall across Lagos and Osun states has triggered widespread urban flooding alongside major power outages due to critical transmission line faults
Heavy rainfall has caused fresh power outages across parts of Lagos and Osun after flood and grid disruptions affected electricity infrastructure. EKEDC and IBEDC have explained what happened and listed the affected areas.
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  • Heavy rainfall caused fresh power outages across parts of Lagos and Osun.

  • EKEDC blamed grid disruptions after faults on the Oshogbo-Ikeja and Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission lines.

  • IBEDC said flooding at the Ilerin Injection Substation knocked out power to several Osun communities.

  • Both electricity companies say restoration work is ongoing, but no timeline has been given.

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Heavy rainfall has once again left many Nigerians battling two problems at the same time, flooded roads and no electricity.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) have announced fresh power outages in several parts of Lagos and Osun State after heavy rain disrupted electricity infrastructure.

For many residents already dealing with flooded streets and traffic, the blackout is another headache.

EKEDC said the outage happened after faults developed on the Oshogbo-Ikeja 330kV and Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission lines, leading to a reduction in the amount of electricity supplied to its network.

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Because of this, the company said some business units will experience load shedding until normal supply is restored.

In a statement, EKEDC said: "Some business units may experience load shedding. Cause: Grid Disruption.

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EKEDC confirmed extensive power drops after crucial 330kV transmission lines connecting Oshogbo, Ikeja, Benin, and Egbin suffered severe system disruptions during the storm.

"Osogbo/Ikeja 330kV line down. The Benin/Egbin 330kV line is down. Impact: Reduction in grid allocation."

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The outage has affected several communities across Lagos, including Chevy View Estate, Chevron Drive, Agungi, Alpha Beach, Ikate, Elegushi, Carlton Gate, Kusenla, Victory Park Estate, Oniru, Maroko, Muri Okunola, Ajose Adeogun, Ligali Ayorinde and parts of Aboyade Cole.

Other affected locations include Morinho Drive, Landmark Road, Igbo Efon, Lekki Tollgate 2, Igbokusu, Gbangbala, Platinum Way, Jakande/Coastal Road, OADC/Mayegun, Ajiran, Chevron Alternative Area and Osapa London.

EKEDC said it is working with the national grid operator to restore electricity once the damaged transmission lines are back in service.

"We are in constant contact with the national grid operator and will restore supply as soon as the lines are back. Thank you for your patience."

Meanwhile, IBEDC also confirmed that heavy flooding at the Ilerin Injection Substation in Osun State disrupted electricity supply to several communities.

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According to the company, floodwater affected the Isare 11kV, Irogbo 11kV and Mount Carmel 11kV feeders, cutting off electricity to communities including Ifewara, Iwara, Bolorunduro, Irogbo, Ayeso, Odo-Oro, Wesley, Express Area, Ilerin, Irojo, Olomilagbala, Iwikun, Isare and neighbouring areas.

Meteorological agencies warn that heavily saturated soils and blocked waterways have severely reduced the land's absorption capacity, escalating the risk of prolonged localized flash floods.

IBEDC assured customers that engineers are already working to restore supply.

"Our technical team is working to ensure power supply is restored. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience."

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The latest outage comes as many parts of Nigeria continue to experience heavy rainfall during the peak of the 2026 rainy season.

Before now, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had warned that Lagos, Osun and several other states were at risk of flooding, urging residents and authorities to take precautionary measures.

In the past few days, heavy rain has flooded roads, entered homes in some communities, slowed traffic across major routes and damaged public infrastructure, including electricity facilities.

With more rain still expected in many parts of the country, residents are being advised to stay away from flooded areas and report fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment to the appropriate authorities.

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