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Afrobeats star Tekno reveals how throat issues made him lose millions of dollars in booking fees

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 12:50 - 09 July 2026
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Tekno shows his romantic side with double single release 'Gon Gon' & 'No Forget'
Tekno shared that a throat infection forced him to return over a million dollars in booking fees
The singer revealed that he had to undergo surgery in the United States after a swelling in his throat made it impossible for him to perform.
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  • Afrobeats star Tekno shared that he endured a difficult moment in his career when he struggled with throat swelling.

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  • The singer shared that he was forced to return over a million dollars in booking fees.

  • He added that experience offered him a new perspective on life.

In a recent interview on Cool FM, Afrobeats star Tekno revealed that between 2017 and 2019, he struggled with a throat issue that made him unable to sing or perform and eventually forced him to travel to the United States for surgery.

According to the singer, songwriter, and music producer, the moment was a defining and challenging one as it happened when he was at the peak of his career.

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"I was refunding so much money. I think I refunded over a million dollars in shows," Tekno said, narrating how he was forced to cancel bookings and also spend his own money fulfilling booking obligations after he had to pay a high cost for the surgery.

Speaking on the process of getting the surgery done, the musician revealed that he had to travel the world to find the right doctor and ended up in New York because he couldn't get the required standard in Nigeria.

Tekno's ordeal with throat illness is one of the health challenges that has adversely impacted some famous stars at certain points in their careers.

In 2011, British singer Adele was forced to cancel her North American tour to undergo laser microsurgery for a haemorrhaged vocal cord. Grammy-winning star John Mayer also had to undergo surgery in 2011 to remove a granuloma from his vocal cords, which forced him into a lengthy hiatus that resulted in a complete alteration of his singing style. h

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Tekno shows his romantic side with double single release 'Gon Gon' & 'No Forget'
Tekno

For Tekno, being able to rise beyond the challenges offered him a different perspective in life as he learnt to be grateful and appreciative of being able to still make music.

In his interview on Cool FM, the hitmaker, who is one of the stars that dominated the 2010s with a collection of mega hit songs, spoke about his latest album 'Where Did Love Go.' The 8-track EP packs his signature genre-blending and melodies that shape his songs.

READ NEXT: Tekno shares how Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' inspired one of his hit songs

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