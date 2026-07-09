Afrobeats star Tekno reveals how throat issues made him lose millions of dollars in booking fees

Tekno shared that a throat infection forced him to return over a million dollars in booking fees

Tekno shared that a throat infection forced him to return over a million dollars in booking fees

The singer revealed that he had to undergo surgery in the United States after a swelling in his throat made it impossible for him to perform.

Afrobeats star Tekno shared that he endured a difficult moment in his career when he struggled with throat swelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer shared that he was forced to return over a million dollars in booking fees.

He added that experience offered him a new perspective on life.

In a recent interview on Cool FM, Afrobeats star Tekno revealed that between 2017 and 2019, he struggled with a throat issue that made him unable to sing or perform and eventually forced him to travel to the United States for surgery.

According to the singer, songwriter, and music producer, the moment was a defining and challenging one as it happened when he was at the peak of his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was refunding so much money. I think I refunded over a million dollars in shows," Tekno said, narrating how he was forced to cancel bookings and also spend his own money fulfilling booking obligations after he had to pay a high cost for the surgery.

“I was refunding over a million dollars worth of shows. That was dark.”



Years ago, Tekno lost his voice after severe acid reflux damaged his vocal cords, forcing him to cancel shows, undergo surgery in New York, and step away from music at a career-defining moment. pic.twitter.com/NzawBMp2we — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 8, 2026

Speaking on the process of getting the surgery done, the musician revealed that he had to travel the world to find the right doctor and ended up in New York because he couldn't get the required standard in Nigeria.

Tekno's ordeal with throat illness is one of the health challenges that has adversely impacted some famous stars at certain points in their careers.

In 2011, British singer Adele was forced to cancel her North American tour to undergo laser microsurgery for a haemorrhaged vocal cord. Grammy-winning star John Mayer also had to undergo surgery in 2011 to remove a granuloma from his vocal cords, which forced him into a lengthy hiatus that resulted in a complete alteration of his singing style. h

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tekno

For Tekno, being able to rise beyond the challenges offered him a different perspective in life as he learnt to be grateful and appreciative of being able to still make music.